Watch Now: Rise of legendary lawman Bass Reeves 'great for Muskogee'

MUSKOGEE — You’ll soon be able to find Bass Reeves in a new miniseries from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan. Locating the real Bass Reeves is a more challenging task.

The legendary lawman spent the twilight of his life in Muskogee, where he died in 1910.

A pristine grave marker is part of a Reeves exhibit at Muskogee’s Three Rivers Museum, but 222 Elgin St. is not Reeves’ final resting place.

Where was Reeves buried? It’s a decades-old mystery in need of solving.

If only Reeves was alive to track himself down.

A manhunter supreme, Reeves logged more than 3,000 arrests during 32 years as a deputy U.S. marshal in pre-statehood Oklahoma. He was among 200 deputies hired by “hanging judge” Isaac Parker to try to clean up outlaw-laden Indian Territory.

Reeves, a former slave, possessed a skill set (ambidextrous marksman; knack for disguises) that helped him become the most feared deputy in Indian Territory and the most famous of all Black deputy marshals, all of which makes him ripe for exploration in Sheridan’s coming-soon miniseries.

“I just can’t wait to get on that horse and tell this story,” David Oyelowo, the actor chosen to play Bass Reeves, said when the project was announced.

Interest in Reeves will presumably be at an all-time high once the miniseries debuts, which should prove beneficial to Muskogee since it is among towns with a connection to Reeves. He spent the final two years of his life as a Muskogee police officer.

Per the gravestone at Three Rivers Museum, the Muskogee Daily Phoenix wrote this about Reeves after his death: “Bass Reeves’ name will be recorded in the archives of the court as a brave officer and a faithful servant of the law. Absolutely fearless and knowing no master but duty ... the placing of a writ in his hands for service meant that the letter of the law would be fulfilled.”

Trailblazing runs in the family

A grandnephew, Paul L. Brady, was the first African-American to be appointed a federal administrative law judge. Brady accepted on behalf of the family when Reeves was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Great Westerners at the National Cowboy Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City in 1992.

Brady provided the Reeves gravestone that is on display at Three Rivers Museum, according to author and Muskogee historian Roger Bell. The memorial stone was intended for Reeves’ grave site, but that hasn’t been found and it’s not for a lack of trying. The stone was on display at city hall and now is part of a Three Rivers Museum exhibit that includes a Reeves mannequin (with horse) and a video that educates visitors about the pioneering law enforcement figure.

“We really want to be — here — the center of Bass Reeves history,” Bell said, indicating during an interview that Reeves has probably become the No. 1 attraction for the museum, which annually hosts a Bass Reeves Western History Conference.

Bell said people interested in Reeves come from all over the country.

“The million dollar question is always ‘where is he buried? Why can’t we find his grave?’” Bell said, adding that, sadly, Reeves isn’t the only character in the town’s western history whose final resting place is unknown. Representatives from a reality show once contacted Bell about embarking on a mission to find Reeves’ grave.

“He was buried somewhere near here,” Bell said. “We know where his funeral was at — at his home, and his home does not stand. It’s an empty lot on Howard Street here in Muskogee.”

Ideally, there’s enough Bass to share.

Fort Smith, Arkansas, is poised to be a destination for people intrigued by Reeves. The court with jurisdiction over Indian Territory was the U.S. Court for the Western District of Arkansas in Fort Smith, and that’s where Judge Parker presided.

Fundraising is ongoing for a U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. A Reeves statue is part of the landscape in Fort Smith. Muskogee, which wants to strengthen its Reeves allure, is raising money for a statue. In July 2021, the town’s mayor, Marlon Coleman, called Reeves one of Muskogee’s greatest treasures.

“We’re very proud here in Muskogee to call him a Muskogee resident,” Bell said.

Bell, who has been fascinated by history since he was a grade school student in Muskogee, is the interview subject in a museum video about Reeves and fellow lawman Bud Ledbetter that plays continuously at the museum. He blogs daily on a Muskogee 150 Facebook page created to commemorate Muskogee’s 150th anniversary this year.

Bell suggested that people don’t realize how dangerous this region was in the Indian Territory days. He said there were more deputy marshals killed in a 100-mile radius of Muskogee than anywhere in U.S. history. According to Reeves lore, he was in shootouts (he killed more than a dozen men), but never got shot.

In decades after Reeves’ death, it seemed as if he was a forgotten man. Bell said you had to be a true historian to know anything about him.

“There may have been a few people, but it’s nothing like it is today,” he said.

Reeves has “blown up a lot” in the past 25 years, said Bell, and the surge in popularity over the past 10 years has been especially significant.

What took so long? It’s a complex issue, according to Bell, who said part of it is because Reeves’ story “just wasn’t out there.” Western writers tended to prioritize other characters. Maybe Reeves was mentioned here or there. Eventually, more information about him trickled out, and that led to a snowball effect.

Author Art T. Burton (he was given the key to the city during a 2015 visit to Muskogee) was instrumental in the snowballing. Burton’s 1991 book “Black, Red and Deadly: Black and Indian Gunfighters of the Indian Territory, 1870-1907” was the first to home in exclusively on Black and Native outlaws and lawmen in the wild, wild west. Reeves was the inspiration for the book and the chunkiest chapter is devoted to him.

Burton followed up with a book solely about Reeves: “Black Gun, Silver Star: The Life and Legend of Frontier Marshal Bass Reeves.” Others, including Brady, also have crafted Reeves books. In the introduction for Burton’s book he wrote that he heard Reeves’ name for the first time as a kid, when he was visiting grandparents in Arcadia, Oklahoma.

Burton mentioned similarities between Reeves and the Lone Ranger in his Reeves book. In 2016, he wrote that he couldn’t prove conclusively that Reeves was the inspiration for the Lone Ranger “but he is the closest person in real life to compare to the fictional hero.”

Filmmakers prior to Sheridan have taken cracks at retelling Reeves’ adventures. It was reported in 2015 that Morgan Freeman wanted to bring a Reeves miniseries to HBO, but progress stalled. Other Reeves-based endeavors have found their way to TV screens and podcasts.

Bell suggested Reeves’ rise is “great for Muskogee.” Asked for an opinion on why Reeves has exploded in popularity, Bell indicated there are many reasons. Among them: Reeves was an intriguing figure.

“There are not a ton of African-American heroes from that generation. They were there. They just weren’t broadcast. They were always there. Their story has never been told very well, and now those stories are starting to come out.”

Bell said many people probably grew up thinking that the only kind of western lawmen were the kind they saw in “Tombstone” or something similar.

“They didn’t know there was anybody African-American that was significant,” Bell said. “I think that’s part of it. Also, he’s a heroic figure. I think that matters to people. And the time period (when he was a lawman), amid all the racism and the Jim Crow laws and all the issues, he succeeded and was well-respected.”

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.