 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

Watch Now: New trailer for 'Tulsa King' drops ahead of Nov. 13 premiere

  • Updated
  • 0

“In a couple of years, I’m going to own this city.”

The city is Tulsa, and the person talking about the city is Sylvester Stallone in a new teaser trailer for “Tulsa King.” The shot-in-Oklahoma series will premiere Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount+.

TULSA KING follows New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa.

A previous teaser trailer was released in June. A new 90-second teaser trailer was released Wednesday.

“Tulsa King,” from "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) after he is released from a 25-year prison stint and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa.

When a character in the trailer asks Manfredi what an ex-mob capo is doing in Tulsa, he replies, “When I figure that out, you’ll be the second one to know.”

People are also reading…

Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Manfredi slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

One sequence in the teaser trailer shows Manfredi sitting in the presence of police officers. Says Manfredi: “Am I being charged with almost getting shot? Because I don’t think that’s a crime, even in Oklahoma.”

“Tulsa King” also stars Andrea Savage (“I’m Sorry”), Max Casella (“The Tender Bar”), Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley”), Domenick Lombardozzi (“The Irishman”), Vincent Piazza (“Boardwalk Empire”), Jay Will (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), A.C. Peterson (“Superman & Lois”) with Garrett Hedlund (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) and Dana Delany (“Body of Proof”).

Paramount Network will host a linear airing of the first two episodes on Sunday, Nov. 20, immediately following a new episode of “Yellowstone.” All remaining episodes will be available to stream weekly on Sundays, exclusively on Paramount+.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Amber Midthunder talks 'Prey' and 'Reservation Dogs'

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Justin Bieber suspends Justice World Tour again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert