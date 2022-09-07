Watch Now: New trailer for 'Tulsa King' drops ahead of Nov. 13 premiere

“In a couple of years, I’m going to own this city.”

The city is Tulsa, and the person talking about the city is Sylvester Stallone in a new teaser trailer for “Tulsa King.” The shot-in-Oklahoma series will premiere Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount+.

A previous teaser trailer was released in June. A new 90-second teaser trailer was released Wednesday.

“Tulsa King,” from "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) after he is released from a 25-year prison stint and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa.

When a character in the trailer asks Manfredi what an ex-mob capo is doing in Tulsa, he replies, “When I figure that out, you’ll be the second one to know.”

Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Manfredi slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

One sequence in the teaser trailer shows Manfredi sitting in the presence of police officers. Says Manfredi: “Am I being charged with almost getting shot? Because I don’t think that’s a crime, even in Oklahoma.”

“Tulsa King” also stars Andrea Savage (“I’m Sorry”), Max Casella (“The Tender Bar”), Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley”), Domenick Lombardozzi (“The Irishman”), Vincent Piazza (“Boardwalk Empire”), Jay Will (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), A.C. Peterson (“Superman & Lois”) with Garrett Hedlund (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) and Dana Delany (“Body of Proof”).

Paramount Network will host a linear airing of the first two episodes on Sunday, Nov. 20, immediately following a new episode of “Yellowstone.” All remaining episodes will be available to stream weekly on Sundays, exclusively on Paramount+.

