Watch Now: Kristin Chenoweth reveals connection to Girl Scout murders in new documentary

  Updated
  • 0
Chenoweth 2022

Kristin Chenoweth is pictured March 11, 2022. The Broken Arrow native will be featured on a documentary about the 1977 slayings of three Girl Scouts at camp. “I could have been one of them,” Chenoweth says.

 Chris Pizzello, Associated Press file

Three girl scouts are murdered while attending camp. ABC News embeds with law enforcement, and the girl who stayed behind that day, to reveal who did it decades later. Streaming May 24 only on Hulu.

Singer-actress Kristin Chenoweth will be featured in a new documentary series about the 1977 murders of three young girls at a Girl Scout camp in Oklahoma.

Chenoweth, a native of Broken Arrow, says in the series that she was supposed to be at Camp Scott, the site of the Girl Scout murders, that summer.

In a story published on the Entertainment Weekly website ew.com, Chenoweth said she “should have been on that trip, but I had gotten sick. My mom said, ‘You can’t go.’ It has stuck with me my whole life. I could have been one of them.

“This is a story I wish I never had to tell,” Chenoweth said. “It haunts me every day, but this story needs to be told.””

The series, “Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders,” will be shown beginning May 24 on Hulu.

The documentary was produced by ABC News. The Tulsa World, which has covered the story extensively over the past 45 years, participated in the documentary series.

In the World’s most recent story, written by Tim Stanley, it was revealed that DNA evidence had eliminated all potential suspects except one: Gene Leroy Hart, who was ultimately captured and tried for the murders.

Hart was acquitted in the slayings two years earlier of Lori Farmer, 8, Michele Guse, 9, and Denise Milner, 10, at Camp Scott near Locust Grove. Hart died in 1979 while in prison on unrelated charges.

Mayes County Sheriff Mike Reed, who reviewed the case at the request of the victims’ families after being elected to office in 2012, told the Tulsa World, “Unless something new comes up, something brought to light we are not aware of, I am convinced where I’m sitting of Hart’s guilt and involvement in this case.”

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

