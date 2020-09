Watch now: I want my MTV: Tulsa played role in music channel's rise

“A lot of people thought I was crazy,” he said during a phone interview. “Garland, what are you doing? You have this amazing job and you’ve got a limo driver 24 hours a day and a big expense account and all that and the best roster in the music business. Are you kidding? What are you doing?”

But Garland was a believer in MTV. Before being invited to come aboard, he asked a friend in Tulsa to record MTV for him and send him tapes. He watched and wondered what tweaks could be made. He accepted the MTV job offer immediately. Happily ever after?

“There were moments when those doors came close to being closed, when the distribution wasn’t coming fast enough and because of the costs, etc.,” he said. “There were people starting to get scared and there were moments we weren’t sure we were going to make it. ... I think one of my roles there was to not let the ship sink.”

Cable operators in major markets resisted carrying MTV. Excuses included “Who wants to watch a bunch of kids with pink hair on TV?” and “That stuff is too naughty for us.”

Then came a public demand: I want my MTV.