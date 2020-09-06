Watch now: I want my MTV: Tulsa played role in music channel's rise

Mick Jagger was the first rock star to say “I Want My TV” for a legendary MTV promotional campaign.
The person who sweet-talked Jagger into saying it was Les Garland, who, prior to joining the MTV team, was a radio personality at KELI in Tulsa.
“I Want My MTV” is the title of an MTV documentary that will premiere at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, on A&E.
The documentary tells the story of how an experiment — will anybody watch music on TV? — mushroomed into a cultural phenomenon.
During a phone interview arranged in conjunction with the premiere, John Sykes, who was part of the MTV launch team, explained that Tulsa is an important part of the story.
“Tulsa really was the spark to a flame that convinced the music industry that MTV sold records,” he said.
The “Tulsa effect” was a term used internally at MTV to describe what Sykes learned when he and MTV teammate Tom Freston visited Tulsa at the dawn of the music channel.
Tulsa? Seems random. It wasn’t. Sykes said Tulsa was among burgeoning markets for cable television at that time.
“In order to test the viability of a video music channel, we had to go to a market that had a deep enough distribution base for us to get an accurate sample of what was really happening in the city,” he said.
Sykes and Freston embarked on a mission to visit record stores in cable-embracing cities like Tulsa, Denver and Houston. They hoped to discover that artists whose material wasn’t being played on local radio were selling albums because of MTV exposure. Tulsa was probably the third stop, Sykes recalled.
“We did not hit a home run in the first inning,” he said.
Tulsa was a grand slam.
Sykes said he walked into a cool mom-and-pop record store in Tulsa and asked if the store had sold albums from this artist or that artist. Duran Duran?
“The manager stopped and said, ‘Yes, I sold two boxes.’” Sykes recalled. “I looked at Tom Freston and said, ‘We have a winner.’”
MTV needed testimonials to show record labels the channel could influence music-buying habits. Hey, record companies! Here’s proof that you should invest in videos and make them available to MTV.
The Tulsa experience became fodder for a full-page MTV advertisement that appeared in Billboard magazine. The record store manager in Tulsa was quoted in the ad.
“It caught the eye of the music industry which, up until then, didn’t really believe in video and didn’t believe they needed anything more to sell records,” Sykes said.
Sykes compared the Tulsa trip to going to San Francisco during the 1800s and coming back with gold.
“Without Tulsa, I think we would have had a lot longer of a runway to start because Tulsa gave us that important story we needed,” Sykes said. “Boy, we dined out on (that) Tulsa (story). We used it a lot in all of our presentations, and we were very grateful.”
Sykes confessed to slapping MTV bumper stickers on cars while here. He didn’t put them on just any car. He stuck ‘em on vehicles in a rental car lot.
“It was pretty harmless,” he said. “But we were just scrappy start-up kids trying to get (MTV) going. It is such a big name, but in the beginning, people had no clue what we were talking about.”
A different animal
On July 26, 1981, Tulsa World TV writer Rita Sherrow alerted newspaper readers that Tulsa was going to be a test market for a new cable channel that played music videos around the clock.
“Tulsa is a very important cable market,” said Rodney Allen, southwest marketing manager for Warner Amex Satellite Entertainment Co. “And we are putting sizable monies and time behind its introduction into Tulsa.”
Early in the documentary, it is alleged that, before MTV, there was nothing youths really cared about on TV. MTV was a different animal.
Lynn Syverson Wallace visited the Tulsa State Fair in 1981 and was handed MTV merch at a cable TV booth. Appetite sufficiently whetted, she tuned into channel 26 when MTV debuted Aug. 1 of that year.
“I was a huge music buff, and I stayed up really late and ‘Video Killed the Radio Star’ came on and the moon walker and the flag came on,” she told the Tulsa World. “I remember dancing around and singing that song for days. I can still picture the giant floor TV set and the brown cable box and cord. I thought, here is a station for me, finally!”
MTV’s founders and video jockeys (original VJs: Mark Goodman, Nina Blackwood, J.J. Jackson, Martha Quinn, Alan Hunter) congregated at a small New Jersey bar to watch MTV’s launch because the channel wasn’t yet available on Manhattan Cable in New York. The first video was the one Wallace mentioned (the Buggles’ “Video Killed the Radio Star”), and the second was Pat Benatar’s “You Better Run.”
Benatar, husband Neil Giraldo, Billy Idol, Sting, REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin, Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Poison’s Bret Michaels, Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh, Heart’s Nancy Wilson and the Eurythmics’ Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart were among artists interviewed for the documentary. Stewart suggested it must have been a “whoa!” moment when imagery of Lennox was beamed into American homes.
Tulsa-based music artist Travis Kidd talked his grandparents into subscribing when MTV became available in Salina, Oklahoma. The first video he saw was the Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).”
“Not that I’m a huge Eurythmics fan, but the moment was surreal,” Kidd told the Tulsa World. “And every time I hear that song, that exact moment in 1983 comes back to me.”
Tyler Measom, who directed “I Want My MTV” with Patrick Waldrop, said it was initially difficult to get music artists to agree to be interviewed for the documentary. It became easier as the project progressed.
“It’s a weird place for a lot of these artists because it’s like talking to someone about their high school years,” Waldrop said.
“That was 30 years ago and they love talking about it, but many of them feel like they have moved on from that period. What I can say is every single person we talked to, they may have been reticent going in, but every single person just wanted to continue talking about MTV and continue talking about the stories and continue regaling us with these moments.”
Sting said MTV turned people into international stars almost overnight. Benatar said TV exposure for a music artist was limited prior to MTV — you only saw performers if you went to concerts. MTV made artists instantly recognizable. Said Benatar: “In a week to 10 days, we couldn’t go outside.”
Tulsa power pop artist Dwight Twilley got a promotional “bump” from MTV. The video for his 1984 single “Girls” secured heavy rotation. Two years earlier, MTV aired an hourlong special with concert footage of Twilley performing at Rockabilly’s in Houston. Clips became MTV videos.
“I definitely had a connection with MTV early on, and that was a big deal to have an hour special on MTV,” he said. “They would advertise it as ‘watch your clock and be sure to see Dwight Twilley.’”
Catalyst for change
As MTV grew, so did acknowledgement of its significance.
A 1983 Tulsa Tribune story noted that albums were selling because of MTV, and radio stations were adding popular-on-MTV songs to playlists. Said KMOD’s John Barger: “We didn’t play ‘Mickey’ by Toni Basil, for instance, until it became a video hit and stations got listener pressure to play it. It’s not really a good song — the visuals are what sells it.”
A 1984 Tulsa World story examined the bigger picture of how MTV was influencing not just music but fashion and filmmaking (example: “Flashdance”).
Asked why the documentary story needed to be told, Measom said, “People who grew up with MTV recognize it as impacting their lives both culturally and technologically and not just nostalgically. But there is a large swath of Americans — millennials — who don’t really understand the impact that MTV had for an entire generation in the ‘80s and early ‘90s.”
He said MTV was, in many ways, the catalyst for the age of rapid information we are in now.
Waldrop said 500 million people around the world had an intimate relationship with MTV. He was one of them. MTV was a big part of his childhood and, after his family moved to a little town where their home did not have MTV access, he paid a kid with one of those giant satellite dishes to record it for him. Measom wasn’t permitted to watch MTV when he was a kid.
“This illegal thing that I wasn’t supposed to see became more titillating obviously,” he said. “Any chance I got to go over to my friend’s house or the neighbor’s (house) or anywhere else to watch MTV, I couldn’t believe that they had this, that they could just have it there in their basement and they were allowed to watch it.”
When work on the documentary began, Measom realized he could feast on what he had missed during his childhood. The documentary focuses on MTV’s music video era, before the channel began majoring in other types of programming.
Did you know one of the Monkees was instrumental in MTV’s birth? In hindsight, a channel that plays music videos seems like a championship idea, but Michael Nesmith and MTV’s founders encountered skeptics and obstacles, including a shortage of material.
Co-founder Bob Pittman said MTV only had 250 videos in the beginning, but staffmate Gale Sparrow said the number was closer to 120.
“We would play anything that came through that door,” she said. “That first six months, if we got three or four videos in a week, it was like the Red Cross in a disaster area getting plasma dropped from a helicopter. It had to be pretty bad for us not to play it.”
Four words — “I want my MTV” — helped MTV survive and thrive.
Building an empire
Les Garland (that’s his DJ voice you hear in the Starship song “We Built This City”) said he started working at KELI around the start of the 1970s. He said his love for Tulsa came roaring back when he returned for a Robert Plant concert at Cain’s Ballroom in 2016.
Raised in Springfield, Missouri, Garland grew up with a dream of replacing Johnny Carson on “The Tonight Show.” Maybe you remember Garland as the host of a different show.
During Garland’s stint as a radio personality and programming director at KELI, he moonlighted as the host of KOTV’s “Dance Party.” He described it as a miniature version of Dick Clark’s “American Bandstand.” “Dance Party” was popular enough to merit syndication, but it’s not close to the biggest gig on Garland’s sprawling resume.
In the early years of MTV, Garland was the highest-ranking officer. He didn’t create MTV, but he came aboard two months into its infancy and was a co-developer. He was an executive at Atlantic Records before taking a leap of faith.
“A lot of people thought I was crazy,” he said during a phone interview. “Garland, what are you doing? You have this amazing job and you’ve got a limo driver 24 hours a day and a big expense account and all that and the best roster in the music business. Are you kidding? What are you doing?”
But Garland was a believer in MTV. Before being invited to come aboard, he asked a friend in Tulsa to record MTV for him and send him tapes. He watched and wondered what tweaks could be made. He accepted the MTV job offer immediately. Happily ever after?
“There were moments when those doors came close to being closed, when the distribution wasn’t coming fast enough and because of the costs, etc.,” he said. “There were people starting to get scared and there were moments we weren’t sure we were going to make it. ... I think one of my roles there was to not let the ship sink.”
Cable operators in major markets resisted carrying MTV. Excuses included “Who wants to watch a bunch of kids with pink hair on TV?” and “That stuff is too naughty for us.”
Then came a public demand: I want my MTV.
A promotional plan was hatched to film music artists saying, “I want my MTV.” Garland approached Jagger. They jousted over whether saying those words qualified as a commercial because, if so, shouldn’t there be payment? Let’s not spoil the documentary, but Garland brokered one of the all-time bargains. And because the leader of the Rolling Stones isn’t too cool to say, “I want my MTV,” than neither are you, whoever you are.
MTV placed “I want my MTV” commercials at cable stations all over the U.S. Viewers saw the commercials and (who saw this coming?) flooded cable companies with calls.
“They saw the audience screaming that they wanted this channel,” Garland said. “I put a bell in the lobby. Every time we picked up 100,000 or 500,000 homes, I got a notification from affiliate salespeople, and I would ring that bell and all of us would go wild. We were just rolling.”
MTV became an empire. Garland once said this to surfer buddy Kelly Slater: “I don’t ride waves like you do, but I have been on a couple. One of them was called MTV.”
Featured video
Visit these popular Grand Lake hot spots for good food, fun people
The Road Hog Saloon
The Road Hog Saloon
The Road Hog Saloon
The Road Hog Saloon
The Parrot Steakhouse & Grill
The Parrot Steakhouse & Grill
The Parrot Steakhouse & Grill
The Artichoke
The Artichoke
The Artichoke
The Shebang Restaurant & Club
The Shebang Restaurant & Club
The Shebang Restaurant & Club
The Shebang Restaurant & Club
Blind Swine Lounge
Blind Swine Lounge
Blind Swine Lounge
Blind Swine Lounge
The Chicken Coop
The Chicken Coop
The Chicken Coop
GIVE THESE A LOOK
Jimmie Tramel
918-581-8389
jimmie.tramel@
Twitter: @JimmieTramel
Jimmie Tramel
918-581-8389
jimmie.tramel@
Twitter: @JimmieTramel
Stay tuned in
Get the latest information on hit TV shows and more with our weekly newsletter!