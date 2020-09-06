Watch now: I want my MTV: Tulsa played role in music channel's rise

He said MTV was, in many ways, the catalyst for the age of rapid information we are in now.

Waldrop said 500 million people around the world had an intimate relationship with MTV. He was one of them. MTV was a big part of his childhood and, after his family moved to a little town where their home did not have MTV access, he paid a kid with one of those giant satellite dishes to record it for him. Measom wasn’t permitted to watch MTV when he was a kid.

“This illegal thing that I wasn’t supposed to see became more titillating obviously,” he said. “Any chance I got to go over to my friend’s house or the neighbor’s (house) or anywhere else to watch MTV, I couldn’t believe that they had this, that they could just have it there in their basement and they were allowed to watch it.”

When work on the documentary began, Measom realized he could feast on what he had missed during his childhood. The documentary focuses on MTV’s music video era, before the channel began majoring in other types of programming.

Did you know one of the Monkees was instrumental in MTV’s birth? In hindsight, a channel that plays music videos seems like a championship idea, but Michael Nesmith and MTV’s founders encountered skeptics and obstacles, including a shortage of material.