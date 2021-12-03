 Skip to main content
Variety report: Sterlin Harjo of 'Reservation Dogs' developing new miniseries for FX
Variety report: Sterlin Harjo of 'Reservation Dogs' developing new miniseries for FX

Sterlin Harjo at Emmys

Sterlin Harjo, co-creator of “Reservation Dogs,” poses for photographers at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

 Chris Pizzello, Associated Press

Variety reported in an exclusive that Tulsa filmmaker Sterlin Harjo is developing a miniseries with a Native female lead at FX. The miniseries was described by Variety as a heist thriller centered around a Native woman.

Harjo is the co-creator of the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs,” which debuted this year on FX on Hulu. The critically acclaimed series is considered groundbreaking because it features an all-Indigenous cast and creative team.

Season one was filmed primarily in Okmulgee. Season two has been green-lighted by FX.

Variety reported that Harjo will direct the new, untitled miniseries and will co-write with bestselling novelist Jonathan Lee.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

