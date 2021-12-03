Variety report: Sterlin Harjo of 'Reservation Dogs' developing new miniseries for FX

Variety reported in an exclusive that Tulsa filmmaker Sterlin Harjo is developing a miniseries with a Native female lead at FX. The miniseries was described by Variety as a heist thriller centered around a Native woman.
Harjo is the co-creator of the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs,” which debuted this year on FX on Hulu. The critically acclaimed series is considered groundbreaking because it features an all-Indigenous cast and creative team.
Season one was filmed primarily in Okmulgee. Season two has been green-lighted by FX.
Variety reported that Harjo will direct the new, untitled miniseries and will co-write with bestselling novelist Jonathan Lee.