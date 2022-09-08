University of Oklahoma team competing in NBC's Capital One College Bowl

The OU-Texas rivalry is spilling over into televised academia.

Peyton Armstrong, Nitin Rangu and Eli Martin will try to win bragging rights for the University of Oklahoma when squads from OU and Texas compete in the 7 p.m. Sept. 9 season premiere of NBC’s Capital One College Bowl, hosted by Peyton Manning and a brother, Cooper Manning. Peyton Manning and another brother, Eli Manning, were Super Bowl-winning NFL quarterbacks. Coincidence: OU’s College Bowl team has “players” named Peyton and Eli.

NBC’s Capital One College Bowl features 16 colleges and universities squaring off in a five-round bracketed tournament. The top two schools advance to the final and will compete for a trophy and life-changing scholarship money, according to a news release. Capital One is awarding $1 million in scholarships, providing all the student competitors with tuition assistance for their participation, according to the release.

Ohio State and Notre Dame also will square off in the premiere episode. Columbia University is the reigning champion.