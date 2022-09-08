 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
University of Oklahoma team competing in NBC's Capital One College Bowl

  • Updated
The OU-Texas rivalry is spilling over into televised academia.

Peyton Armstrong, Nitin Rangu and Eli Martin will try to win bragging rights for the University of Oklahoma when squads from OU and Texas compete in the 7 p.m. Sept. 9 season premiere of NBC’s Capital One College Bowl, hosted by Peyton Manning and a brother, Cooper Manning. Peyton Manning and another brother, Eli Manning, were Super Bowl-winning NFL quarterbacks. Coincidence: OU’s College Bowl team has “players” named Peyton and Eli.

NBC’s Capital One College Bowl features 16 colleges and universities squaring off in a five-round bracketed tournament. The top two schools advance to the final and will compete for a trophy and life-changing scholarship money, according to a news release. Capital One is awarding $1 million in scholarships, providing all the student competitors with tuition assistance for their participation, according to the release.

Ohio State and Notre Dame also will square off in the premiere episode. Columbia University is the reigning champion.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

OU College Bowl roster

Peyton Armstrong

Age: 21

Year: Junior

Major: Social work

Minor: Psychology

Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas

Fun Fact: Peyton works as an intern at the Continuing Education Center of Social Work and this fall she was scheduled to start her practicum with the OU Prevention Center. Her passion for social work is inspired by her parents, who have been foster parents since she was 6.

Favorite Trivia Category: Pop culture

Nitin Rangu

Age: 21

Year: Junior

Majors: Psychology and biology

Hometown: Longview, Texas

Fun Fact: Nitin was valedictorian at his high school and got to introduce Matthew McConaughey during his speech.

Favorite Trivia Categories: Pop Culture and sports

Eli Martin

Age: 21

Year: Junior

Major: Computer science

Hometown: Morris, Oklahoma

Fun Fact: Eli is a fan of musicals and loves to play the guitar and sing.

Favorite Trivia Categories: Pop culture, history, and math

