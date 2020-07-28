A GoFundMe campaign for George Roberts, one of three Oklahoma farmers spotlighted in a recent episode of “United Shades of America,” has taken off since he was spotlighted in the CNN docu-series.
Roberts operates a farm near Wewoka and is in financial trouble. He was encouraged to start a GoFundMe campaign by people with the series, according to host W. Kamau Bell.
The episode debuted Sunday, July 26. As of Tuesday, July 28, more than 4,600 people have donated to the campaign, raising more than $161,000 toward a goal of $500,000.
Said a promo for the GoFundMe campaign: “One of the last Black farmers in rural Oklahoma is struggling to stay afloat as COVID-19 wrecks havoc on his business and family. George Roberts is a third-generation Farmer that operates and maintains Circle R Ranch, which sits on the original 40 acres of land provided by the Land Allotment Act of Emancipation Proclamation. Because of COVID closures and disruptions, literally no resources are coming in to help sustain his farm operation. Roberts launched this GoFundMe to help retain the ownership and operation of his inherited family farm.”
To view the GoFundMe, visit: https://gf.me/v/c/qpk/CircleRRanch.