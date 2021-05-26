TV miniseries based on Mike Rowe's 'The Way I Heard It' podcast to shoot in Oklahoma

Delivered with Rowe’s signature blend of charm, wit and ingenuity, these stories are part of a larger mosaic and are full of surprising revelations, sharp observations and intimate, behind-the-scenes moments drawn from Rowe’s own life and career, according to the release.

The miniseries covers 10 episodes and is set to air in the fall on TBN. Each episode is a true story about a real person, place or thing.

“With respect to the facts, I try to be as accurate as possible,” Rowe said. “However, the Internet is full of conflicting accounts, and it’s entirely possible you might hear me say something about a person or an event that contradicts something you heard or read elsewhere. If so, feel free to bring any discrepancy to my attention. Just remember – I’m not wrong. It’s just the way I heard it...”

Citing this project and Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” the news release said the film industry in Oklahoma is booming. The release said the state is drawing Hollywood talent on a consistent basis.