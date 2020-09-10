TV listings to be available daily in Tulsa World

We will be changing how we present our TV listings in the Tulsa World.
Beginning Sunday, Sept. 13, we will start publishing daily television listings within the pages of the Tulsa World.
Readers will still enjoy program listings, content and more but on a daily basis, versus a weekly publication.
The content will be published alongside your favorite Scene and Weekend entertainment and lifestyle stories and photos.
Find the first new daily TV listings on D2 and D3 this Sunday.
Stay tuned in
Get the latest information on hit TV shows and more with our weekly newsletter!