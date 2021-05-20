Tulsa's MacKenzie Jones finishes second in 'Jeopardy!' Tournament of Champions debut

Tulsa’s MacKenzie Jones did not win in her “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions debut, but she remains in contention for a wildcard spot as the tournament continues.

In a Tournament of Champions episode that aired Thursday on KTUl channel 9, Jones finished second with $9,000. She made a clever gamble by wagering zero in Final Jeopardy, choosing to do so because the category (Colonial America) was not one of her strengths. Unfortunately for her, Kevin Walsh, who entered Final Jeopardy as the leader with $16,000, also chose to wager zero. All three contestants provided incorrect responses to the Final Jeopardy question.

Friends gathered with Jones at Elgin Park to watch the episode with her. She was the early frontrunner, but Walsh took the lead for good with a $2,800 Daily Double gambit. He cashed two Daily Doubles for a total of $5,800. Jones was the only one of the contestants who was not afforded a Daily Double opportunity.

Jones qualified for the tournament with an eight-game winning streak in early 2020 that netted her more than $200,000 in winnings.

In Jones’ return to the iconic quiz show, she told television viewers and Tournament of Champions host Buzzy Cohen that she named a cow on the Muscogee Nation tribal ranch after late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who hosted the show during her winning streak. Jones said she wanted to name the smartest cow after Trebek, who resides at the Muscogee Nation’s Looped Square Ranch.

