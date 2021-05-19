Tulsan competing on 'Jeopardy!' Tournament of Champions

MacKenzie Jones of Tulsa earned more than $200,000 during an eight-game winning streak on “Jeopardy!”

Now she’s coming back to compete with the best of the best.

Jones qualified for the quiz show’s Tournament of Champions and will make her tourney of champs debut in an episode scheduled to air 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20 on KTUL channel 8.

Jones’ eight-game victory streak occurred during episodes of “Jeopardy!” that aired in February of 2020. At the end of her run, host Alex Trebek congratulated Jones on a great run and said, “We’re going to see you in our Tournament of Champions.” Trebek died Nov. 8, 2020. The Tournament of Champions is being hosted by Buzzy Cohen, a former Tournament of Champions victor.

'Twister' movie truck salvaged and can be seen in Guthrie

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.