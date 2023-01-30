Tulsan appearing on 'Jeopardy!' Wednesday

Patti Palmer, a bookseller and retired teacher from Tulsa, will compete Wednesday, Feb. 1 on “Jeopardy!,” according to a news release.
Television’s top-rated quiz show, “Jeopardy” is in its 39th season of syndication and has a weekly audience of over 20 million viewers.
“Jeopardy!” is broadcast locally on KTUL channel 8.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
