 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tulsan appearing on 'Jeopardy!' Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Jeopardy contestant

"Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings poses with Patti Palmer of Tulsa. Courtesy "Jeopardy!"

Patti Palmer, a bookseller and retired teacher from Tulsa, will compete Wednesday, Feb. 1 on “Jeopardy!,” according to a news release.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Television’s top-rated quiz show, “Jeopardy” is in its 39th season of syndication and has a weekly audience of over 20 million viewers.

“Jeopardy!” is broadcast locally on KTUL channel 8.

Jimmie Tramel, James Watts and Grace Wood talk Oscar nominations, including "Everything Everywhere All at Once" which is still playing at Tulsa's Circle Cinema. Which performances were snubbed? Plus, previews of upcoming Scene content
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

William Shatner and wife reunite three years after divorce

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert