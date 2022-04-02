Tulsa King: Stallone generates buzz by visiting Tulsa to shoot scenes for new series

Sylvester Stallone’s “Tulsa King” reign began when he arrived to film scenes here last week.

The Academy Award-nominated actor is starring in “Tulsa King,” a Paramount+ series from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan.

Stallone shot scenes Tuesday at Tulsa International Airport. Travelers who flew into the airport were treated to a pleasant surprise: They got to watch Sylvester Stallone at work.

Subsequent scenes for “Tulsa King” were shot at different locations in downtown Tulsa, including Center of the Universe, the Mayo Hotel, Boston Avenue and Triangle Coffee Roasters, which warned customers in advance that it would be closed for a certain something.

“We are doing that top secret thing we mentioned,” said a March 29 post on the Triangle Coffee Facebook page. “But it’ll be very cool!” (The shop had, eight days earlier, announced that it would be closed March 29 through April 1 for an unspecified filming project.)

Ashley Hewitt picked up her child from preschool Thursday and had a suspicion film activity was occurring, so she stopped in front of Triangle Coffee to catch a moment in history.

“This is really, really cool,” she said.

Scott Weatherman also was among a small group of onlookers in front of Triangle Coffee.

“It’s exciting to see a little Hollywood magic kind of come to Tulsa,” he said. “It’s not something you see every day, and it’s really neat that Tulsa is getting some widespread publicity.”

At minimum, Stallone’s presence in downtown Tulsa created a buzz. Downtown workers shot photos of him from office buildings or from vantage points near filming locations.

When Stallone was at Center of the Universe, one of the observers wondered aloud what Stallone and the film crew must have been thinking about the spectators. “Have y’all never seen someone famous?”

But “Tulsa King” is a big deal (Sheridan seems to be doing the Midas thing), and it could have been a Kansas City deal. The series was originally going to be set in Kansas City.

Stallone, in his first starring television series role, took on the role of Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a 75-year-old mobster who, after serving a 25-year prison term, is sent to Tulsa by the son of his former mob boss.

“The ‘Tulsa King’ is a very interesting story,” Stallone said in a video when the venture was announced. “He is a lifetime gangster. He took the fall for his bosses and went to prison for 25 years and kept his mouth shut, and now he comes out. The next thing you know, he is in Tulsa. He has to now start a new life and create a gang because they want him to be an earner. That’s when the fun begins.”

Said a news release about the series: “Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Manfredi slowly builds a ‘crew’ from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.”

Though Stallone is a newcomer to Oklahoma (an Instagram video of his arrival has generated approximately 1.1 million views) he has history with folks from the 918. For instance, the late Tommy Morrison of Jay starred alongside Stallone in “Rocky V,” and Tulsa’s Gailard Sartain was in the cast of “Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot” with Stallone.

Max Casella (“The Tender Bar”), Domenick Lombardozzi (“The Irishman”), Vincent Piazza (“Boardwalk Empire”) and Jay Will (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) were announced as additions to the “Tulsa King” cast prior to filming in Tulsa.

Casella will play Armand Truisi, an ambitious criminal operating under the patronage of the Invernizzi family.

Lombardozzi will play Charles “Chickie” Invernizzi, underboss and de facto head of the Invernizzi crime family.

Piazza will play Vince Antonacci, Chickie’s henchman.

Will will play Tyson, a quick-witted and eagle-eyed college graduate who acts tougher than he actually is and longs for a life far from his roots.

Filming is expected to resume Monday and Tuesday in Oklahoma City.

<&rule>

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Sylvester Stallone comes to Tulsa

</&hrdp2>

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.