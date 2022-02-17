Sylvester Stallone will star in a gangster series titled “Tulsa King,” and David Oyelowo will star in “Bass Reeves,” a series about a Black lawman who who became a legend in pre-statehood Oklahoma.

Both projects are bound for Paramount Plus and will be under the supervision of Taylor Sheridan, the creative force behind “Yellowstone.”

“Tulsa King” and “Bass Reeves” were among endeavors that generated buzz during ViacomCBS’ investor day this week. The Stallone series was previously announced in December, but, at that time, the title was “Kansas City.” Between then and now, the setting for the series was changed, and here comes “Tulsa King.”

Stallone will star in a television series for the first time.

“I want to go get movie stars,” Sheridan said in a Paramount Plus video detailing his new ventures. “An opportunity to work with someone like Stallone, it just follows this model.”

“The ‘Tulsa King’ is a very interesting story,” Stallone said in the video. “He is a lifetime gangster. He took the fall for his bosses and went to prison for 25 years and kept his mouth shut and now he comes out. The next thing you know, he is in Tulsa. He has to now start a new life and create a gang because they want him to be an earner. That’s when the fun begins.”

Reeves was the first Black Deputy U.S. Marshall west of the Mississippi, and some have made a case that he was the inspiration for the Lone Ranger.

Said a bass-reeves.com bio: “Bass Reeves was a lawman for a total of 32 years with over 3,000 felon arrests and killed 14 outlaws in the line of duty, all without ever being shot himself. Bass had to overcome, prejudice, betrayal, and some of the worst criminals in Oklahoma, the most dangerous district in the country.”

Sheridan said he seeks the great actors of our generation when casting. He described the actor who will bring Reeves to life in the miniseries as a once-in-a-generation talent.

“I just can’t wait to get on that horse and tell this story,” Oyelowo said.

In addition to the prequel series “1883” and “1932” from the “Yellowstone” universe, Sheridan also is forging ahead with “Land Man,” which stars Billy Bob Thornton as the crisis manager for an oil company in west Texas, and “Lioness,” which stars Zoe Saldaña as a station chief of the CIA’s Lioness Program.

