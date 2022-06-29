'Tulsa King' graces cover of TV Guide

The cover story of the most recent issue of TV Guide is devoted to “Tulsa King,” an upcoming Paramount+ series starring Sylvester Stallone.

Stallone appears on the cover of TV Guide alongside the words “Mob Boss Stallone.” The issue provides a first look at fall TV.

In Tulsa King, Stallone will play New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who, after 25 years of imprisonment, is sent by his boss to set up shop in Oklahoma.

Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Manfredi builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire.

Shooting for “Tulsa King” has occurred in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Stallone arrived in Tulsa in March for scenes at Tulsa International Airport, Center of the Universe and other downtown locations.

“Tulsa King” also stars Andrea Savage (“I’m Sorry”), Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley”), Max Casella (“The Tender Bar”), Domenick Lombardozzi (“The Irishman”), Vincent Piazza (“Boardwalk Empire”), Jay Will (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), A.C. Peterson (“Superman & Lois”) and Garrett Hedlund (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”).

“Tulsa King” is from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan and is an executive producer alongside Emmy Award winner Terence Winter (“The Sopranos,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”).

Mirroring successful 2021 launches of “1883” and “Mayor of Kingstown,” the Paramount Network will air a sneak peek of the “Tulsa King” debut episode Nov. 13 as a special simulcast event following the season five premiere of “Yellowstone.”

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Recent documentaries with Oklahoma ties

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.