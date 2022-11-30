'Tulsa King' gains second season

The reign of the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Tulsa King” has been extended.

Deadline reported Wednesday that the Paramount+ series starring Sylvester Stallone has been renewed for a second season.

Season one of “Tulsa King” debuted in November. Stallone stars as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a New York mafia capo who didn’t rat out his bosses while serving a 25-year prison term. After being freed, he expected to be compensated. His reward was being dispatched to Tulsa, where he knows no one and has no connections, to set up a kingdom of his own.

Three episodes of “Tulsa King” have been released so far on the streaming service. Taylor Sheridan of “Yellowstone” is the series’ creator and Terence Winter (“The Sopranos,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”) is the showrunner.

On Nov. 16, Paramount+ issued a news release that said a record number of single-day subscriber sign-ups were achieved since the relaunch of the streaming service. The release said the success was fueled by the premiere of “Tulsa King” and the continued year-over-year growth of the NFL on CBS with local market games streaming on Paramount+.

“This is a significant milestone for Paramount+ and a clear indicator that our strategy of offering a total household product inclusive of marquee sports, breaking news and a broad range of premium originals is working,” Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming, said in the release.

“The combination of expanding the Taylor Sheridan universe with highly anticipated new originals like “Tulsa King” and the urgency that comes with watching live events is propelling our growth and further establishing us as a leader in streaming.”

Season one of “Tulsa King” was shot primarily in Oklahoma City with additional scenes shot in Tulsa.