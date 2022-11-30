'Tulsa King' gains second season

The reign of the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Tulsa King” has been extended.
Deadline reported Wednesday that the Paramount+ series starring Sylvester Stallone has been renewed for a second season.
Scene Writers Jimmie Tramel, James Watts and Grace Wood share some of their most memorable stories of the past year.
Season one of “Tulsa King” debuted in November. Stallone stars as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a New York mafia capo who didn’t rat out his bosses while serving a 25-year prison term. After being freed, he expected to be compensated. His reward was being dispatched to Tulsa, where he knows no one and has no connections, to set up a kingdom of his own.
Three episodes of “Tulsa King” have been released so far on the streaming service. Taylor Sheridan of “Yellowstone” is the series’ creator and Terence Winter (“The Sopranos,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”) is the showrunner.
On Nov. 16, Paramount+ issued a news release that said a record number of single-day subscriber sign-ups were achieved since the relaunch of the streaming service. The release said the success was fueled by the premiere of “Tulsa King” and the continued year-over-year growth of the NFL on CBS with local market games streaming on Paramount+.
“This is a significant milestone for Paramount+ and a clear indicator that our strategy of offering a total household product inclusive of marquee sports, breaking news and a broad range of premium originals is working,” Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming, said in the release.
“The combination of expanding the Taylor Sheridan universe with highly anticipated new originals like “Tulsa King” and the urgency that comes with watching live events is propelling our growth and further establishing us as a leader in streaming.”
Season one of “Tulsa King” was shot primarily in Oklahoma City with additional scenes shot in Tulsa.
Photos: 'Tulsa King' production brings Sylvester Stallone to Center of the Universe
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone has makeup applied on the set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone exhales cigar smoke while on set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Crews film Sylvester Stallone on the set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Spectators watch from a parking garage as Sylvester Stallone films the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone on the set as crews film the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
A spectator watches from the roof of a Tulsa Arts District building as Sylvester Stallone films the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone has makeup applied on the set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone exits the Jazz Depot to make his way to the set to film the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Spectators watch from a parking garage as Sylvester Stallone films the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone exits the Jazz Depot to make his way to Center of the Universe to film a scene for the Paramount+ series “Tulsa King.”
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone works on the set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
A spectator watches from the roof of a Tulsa Arts District building as Sylvester Stallone films the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone has his hair done on the set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at the Center of the Universe downtown Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone works on set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone filmed scenes for the Paramount+ series “Tulsa King” at Tulsa International Airport.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
A crew member paints a taxi in preparation for the filming of a “Tulsa King” scene outside a baggage claim area at Tulsa International Airport.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
A works on set as crews film the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone works on set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Extras film a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone works on set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone works on set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone has his hair brushed on the set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
A crewmember paints a taxi on the set of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone and an actress film a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
An actress sprays Sylvester Stallone with a bottle marked "Holy Water" as they film a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Crews film the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Crews film the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone and an actress film a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
An actress holds a spray bottle marked "Holy Water" as crews film the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone films a scene of the Paramount + series "Tulsa King" at Tulsa International Airport Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Staying in? We've got you covered
Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter!