Tulsa designer to compete on 'Project Runway'

Ferguson said in a 2019 interview with the Tulsa World that she grew up around the world of fashion — her maternal grandmother was a seamstress, and her paternal grandmother operated a clothing store. She learned to sew at an early age and discovered she had a natural talent for spatial recognition that would help her be able to ultimately create garments without resorting to pre-made patterns.

Ferguson graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City in 2014, and during her time there worked as an assistant to designers during New York City’s Fashion Week. She later worked creating costumes for Walt Disney World and Disney Cruise lines, before returning to Tulsa, where she designed costumes for local arts groups such as Tulsa Ballet and Theatre Tulsa.

Ferguson also designed one of the gowns Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth wore during the taping of her 2018 holiday concert at her namesake theater in Broken Arrow. Ferguson also created costumes that were featured on the TV series “Dance Moms.”

Soon after launching The Atelier Co., Ferguson was one of the featured designers for the 2020 Philadelphia Fashion Week, for which she had to create 16 individual ensembles.