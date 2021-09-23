Tulsa designer to compete on 'Project Runway'

Tulsan Meagan Ferguson will be one of 16 up-and-coming fashion designers competing on the upcoming season of the series "Project Runway," which will premiere 8 p.m. Oct. 14 on the Bravo network.
Ferguson, who launched her own company, The Atelier Co., in 2019, offering clothing that combines high-quality materials with sophisticated and classically informed designs, is vying for the $250,000 grand prize.
This season, the show's 19th, will feature Christian Siriano, the winner of the series' fourth season, as mentor to the contests, with Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth serving as principal judges.
Guest judges this season will include actors Billy Porter and Taraji P. Henson, supermodels Karlie Kloss and Gigi Hadid, fashion designers Jason Wu and Christopher John Rogers, and TV host Andy Cohen.
The first episode takes place at New York City's Lincoln Center, where the contestants will be divided into two teams to create cohesive collections of monochromatic high fashion looks celebrating color.
Subsequent challenges will include producing a “hauntingly” chic look, an avant-garde look from faux fur, an unconventional cocktail dress with a twist, and in a Project Runway first, the ultimate “Real Housewives” reunion outfit for women from “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” “The Real Housewives of New York City,” and “The Real Housewives of Potomac.”
Ferguson said in a 2019 interview with the Tulsa World that she grew up around the world of fashion — her maternal grandmother was a seamstress, and her paternal grandmother operated a clothing store. She learned to sew at an early age and discovered she had a natural talent for spatial recognition that would help her be able to ultimately create garments without resorting to pre-made patterns.
Ferguson graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City in 2014, and during her time there worked as an assistant to designers during New York City’s Fashion Week. She later worked creating costumes for Walt Disney World and Disney Cruise lines, before returning to Tulsa, where she designed costumes for local arts groups such as Tulsa Ballet and Theatre Tulsa.
Ferguson also designed one of the gowns Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth wore during the taping of her 2018 holiday concert at her namesake theater in Broken Arrow. Ferguson also created costumes that were featured on the TV series “Dance Moms.”
Soon after launching The Atelier Co., Ferguson was one of the featured designers for the 2020 Philadelphia Fashion Week, for which she had to create 16 individual ensembles.
“Everyone seems to have his or her own look that they are comfortable with,” Ferguson told the Tulsa World in 2019. “That’s what I want my clothes to have. Fashion should be comfortable as well as chic.”