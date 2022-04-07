Tulsa chef Candace Conley appearing in 'Rat in the Kitchen' competition

Like any self-respecting cook, Candace Conley has no tolerance for any sort of vermin in her workspace.

That attitude will be put to a unique test when Conley, a chef and culinary educator who runs The Girl Can Cook! cooking studio and kitchen in Broken Arrow, appears in an upcoming episode of “Rat in the Kitchen.”

The show, which airs 8 p.m. Thursdays on the cable network TBS, is a combination of cooking show and “Clue” game. Six chefs are given a series of cooking tasks in the course of the hour-long program — such as creating a gourmet take on the classic TV dinner, or preparing a four-course meal using only products that come from the sea.

However, among the chefs is someone determined to sabotage the proceedings, turning what should be tasty dishes into unpalatable, even inedible, offerings to the show’s judges, noted chef Ludo Lefebvre and comedian Natasha Leggero.

If the chefs are able to ferret out the rat among them, they stand to win a share of $50,000. However, if the rat manages to “spoil the broth” without being detected, he or she will make off with the money.

“This one is really different,” Conley said. “For one thing, no one on the set has any idea who the rat is — not us chefs, not the audience, not the judges. For the first challenge, the chefs are paired off to work together. But we were secluded whenever we weren’t on the set — we weren’t even allowed to talk with each other as we were being taken from the hotel to the set — so we didn’t know each other at all.

“That made it difficult to get any sort of teamwork going when we would get paired up for the challenges,” Conley said. “Some people came off as very intrusive; others were just sort of hard to work with, or work around. And all the time, you’re on the lookout for the one who is sabotaging everything.”

The show was taped in Atlanta, where Conley stayed for a month.

“Part of that was because of quarantine, but also because they had me as a backup chef, who could go on in case another cook couldn’t,” she said. “I ultimately did an episode of my own, though.”

Conley can’t divulge what happened on her episode of “Rat in the Kitchen” — “You wouldn’t believe the number of (non-disclosure agreements) I had to sign,” she said, laughing — or even when her episode will air. But she is positive that she would happily attempt to trap another rat in the kitchen should the show continue beyond its planned 10-episode season.

“The people involved with the show are great, and treated us wonderfully,” she said. “And being in lockdown for as long as we were wasn’t that big of a problem for me, because I’m kind of a recluse anyway.”

Conley appeared several years ago on a Food Network show called “Cooks & Cons” and in 2018 represented Oklahoma at the Flavored Nations culinary event.

Conley said one reason why she has chosen to take part in shows such as “Rat in the Kitchen” is because it gives her the chance to perform.

“I did a lot of theater and radio in the past, and cooking kind of lends itself to performing,” she said. “And it’s really just a lot of fun to be on a set with all the lights and the cameras.”

Appearing on such shows is also a way to get more exposure for her The Girl Can Cook! business.

“One thing we did during the pandemic was to do live cooking classes on Facebook,” Conley said. “The thought was maybe we could create a pilot that we could peddle to the networks. They’re always looking for something different.

“I remember that years ago, when people would pitch the idea of a cooking competition show, most of the network executives would say they couldn’t see such a concept working for an audience,” she said. “Now, cooking competitions are about all you see. So you never know what (the networks) are looking for. You just have to have a concept you can spin in multiple ways.”

