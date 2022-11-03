 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tulsa broadcaster Chris Lincoln receives Jim McKay Award

  • 0
Chris Lincoln

Chris Lincoln, shown during a past Iba Awards ceremony in Tulsa, has earned the Jim McKay Award for career excellence in broadcasting. Tulsa World file

 EMMA HOWELLS

Tulsa’s Chris Lincoln was presented the Jim McKay Award for career excellence in broadcasting during the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters’ 62nd annual awards dinner Wednesday in Lexington, Kentucky.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Lincoln is an Eclipse Award winner who served as longtime producer and host of ESPN’s “Racing Across America” and “Racehorse Digest” programs in the 1980s and ‘90s.

The former KTUL sports anchor and current host of "Oklahoma Sports Scene" has logged more than 8.6 million travel miles over six continents during decades of covering horse racing, Lincoln is a member of the Oklahoma Horse Racing Hall of Fame and the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

Thoroughbred owner and breeder Jim McIngvale also was honored along with Eclipse Award-winning photographer Barbara Livingston and turf writers Tom Pedulla and Mike Welsch.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lupita Nyong’o to star in ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert