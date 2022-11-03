Tulsa broadcaster Chris Lincoln receives Jim McKay Award

Tulsa’s Chris Lincoln was presented the Jim McKay Award for career excellence in broadcasting during the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters’ 62nd annual awards dinner Wednesday in Lexington, Kentucky.

Lincoln is an Eclipse Award winner who served as longtime producer and host of ESPN’s “Racing Across America” and “Racehorse Digest” programs in the 1980s and ‘90s.

The former KTUL sports anchor and current host of "Oklahoma Sports Scene" has logged more than 8.6 million travel miles over six continents during decades of covering horse racing, Lincoln is a member of the Oklahoma Horse Racing Hall of Fame and the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

Thoroughbred owner and breeder Jim McIngvale also was honored along with Eclipse Award-winning photographer Barbara Livingston and turf writers Tom Pedulla and Mike Welsch.