Tulsa among stops on PBS' 'Great Muslim American Road Trip'

PBS Route 66

Sebastian Robins and Mona Haydar explore Route 66 in PBS’ “The Great Muslim American Road Trip.”

 Courtesy, Adam McCall

PBS will take viewers on a cross-country Route 66 journey when “The Great Muslim American Road Trip” airs in July.

The three-part documentary series follows a young Muslim American couple (rapper Mona Haydar and husband Sebastian Robins) as they explore the Mother Road and its surrounding Muslim communities on a 2,500-mile drive from Chicago to Los Angeles.

The title of the second episode is “A Bridge Over Troubled Waters: Tulsa to Albuquerque, New Mexico (w.t.).” While in Tulsa, Mona and Sebastian encounter jazz musician Leon Rollerson.

Said a news release for the series: “Although they are practicing Muslims — Mona is Syrian American and Sebastian converted after meeting Mona — the couple, like most Americans, is unfamiliar with Islam’s deeps roots in America. This road trip is an opportunity for them not only to experience the breathtaking panoramas and iconic roadside attractions that have made Route 66 famous, but also to learn more about the history of their faith and what it means to be Muslim in America today.”

Mona and Sebastian meet authors, entrepreneurs, students and others, including Muhammad Ali’s daughter Maryam Ali in Chicago; Bosnian immigrants and restaurant owners Sulejman and Emmina Grbic in St. Louis; Rollerson in Tulsa; and award-winning actor and writer Amir Abdullah in Pasadena.

“Who knew that one of the first non-indigenous people to set foot in North America was a Moroccan explorer or that a Syrian camel driver helped survey the very road that has provided millions of American tourists their kicks on Route 66?” producer and director Alex Kronemer said. “It was an amazing and always-surprising experience to join hip-hop sensation Mona Hayder and her husband, Sebastian Robins, as they explored both their Muslim roots and Route 66. People will never view Muslim Americans the same way again.”

“The Great Muslim American Road Trip” is scheduled to premiere July 5 on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video app. For more information visit pbs.org.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: PGA Championship restaurant recommendations and more

 

'Great American Muslim Road Trip' episode guide

Episode 1: “Life is a Highway: Chicago to Joplin, Missouri (w.t.)”

Premieres 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 5

Description: On the first leg of their big adventure, Mona and Sebastian discover Muslim stories from America’s heartland, a history dating back to the 1800s. Along the way, however, their relationship hits a few bumps in the road. Will this be the second honeymoon the couple is hoping for?

Episode 2: “A Bridge Over Troubled Waters: Tulsa to Albuquerque, New Mexico (w.t.)”

Premieres 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 12

Description: Mona and Sebastian learn why so many African Americans converted to Islam in the early 20th century, how Muslims contributed to modern jazz and why Catholics and Muslims share an affinity for the Virgin Mary. Later, they meet young Muslim robotics students aiming to solve big challenges with technology. Mona and Sebastian celebrate their anniversary on the mountaintop where they met, but as the road takes its toll, stress breeds trouble.

Episode 3: “Back on the Road Again: Arizona, Nevada, California (w.t.)”

Premieres 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 19

Description: As their three-week journey winds down, Mona and Sebastian visit the grave of a famous Syrian-born camel driver, find traces of America’s first Muslim explorer from the 1500s and stumble upon an unexpected community of Muslims living in Las Vegas. The Grand Canyon helps heal relationship rifts that have been growing over the past 2,000 miles.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

