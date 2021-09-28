 Skip to main content
Trevor Noah coming to River Spirit
  Updated
Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah, shown arriving at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, is coming to the River Spirit Casino. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Trevor Noah will perform April 23 at the River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove.

Noah is the host of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central. It was recently announced that Noah will debut his 9th comedy special (“Afraid of the Dark”) Feb. 21 on Netflix.

Tickets for the River Spirit show go on sale Friday, Oct. 1. For tickets and information, go to riverspirittulsa.com.

