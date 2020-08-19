Tiger King

The Tiger King's kingdom is no longer a place where the public can tread.

The Oklahoma roadside zoo that spawned Netflix' Tiger King series has closed to the public.

The Oklahoman reported that Jeff Lowe, owner of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, announced the closure in a Facebook post.

The Facebook post said the Tiger King phenomenon brought the zoo more attention, good and bad, than any human deserves, but it provided the zoo with income that will guarantee the long-term care of the animals.

A post on the site said the zoo’s animals are in private hands and will remain in private hands.

