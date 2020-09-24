'Tiger King' star looking forward to PETA fight, attorney says

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY - An animal rights organization has sent notice to "Tiger King" star Jeff Lowe to give up all his big cats forever or be sued.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals Inc. told the zookeeper in the notice Monday it intends to file the federal lawsuit against him, his wife and associates in 60 days.

The organization accuses him of harming and harassing big cats, a jaguar, ring-tailed lemurs and a grizzly bear at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park and of forcing alcohol on a juvenile lemur used in public exhibitions in Las Vegas.

"PETA is willing to arrange for the relocation of the Listed Species to reputable facilities, in exchange for an agreement that the Parties shall not own, exhibit, possess, buy, sell, transfer, transport, or in any way handle or have contact with endangered or threatened animals in perpetuity," Oklahoma City attorney Heather Hintz wrote.