 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Tiger King' star looking forward to PETA fight, attorney says

'Tiger King' star looking forward to PETA fight, attorney says

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Tiger King's Jeff Lowe

Photo via The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - An animal rights organization has sent notice to "Tiger King" star Jeff Lowe to give up all his big cats forever or be sued.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals Inc. told the zookeeper in the notice Monday it intends to file the federal lawsuit against him, his wife and associates in 60 days.

The organization accuses him of harming and harassing big cats, a jaguar, ring-tailed lemurs and a grizzly bear at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park and of forcing alcohol on a juvenile lemur used in public exhibitions in Las Vegas.

"PETA is willing to arrange for the relocation of the Listed Species to reputable facilities, in exchange for an agreement that the Parties shall not own, exhibit, possess, buy, sell, transfer, transport, or in any way handle or have contact with endangered or threatened animals in perpetuity," Oklahoma City attorney Heather Hintz wrote.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

'Tiger King:' Where are they now?

 

What ever happened to the subjects of Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ documentary?

Tags

Stay tuned in

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News