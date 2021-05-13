'Tiger King' star Jeff Lowe ready to give up big cats to end lawsuit, attorney says

MUSKOGEE — "Tiger King" star Jeff Lowe and his wife are willing to give up all their big cats to resolve a U.S. Justice Department civil complaint against them over animal care, their attorney said Wednesday.

"The Lowes want out completely," attorney Daniel Card told a federal judge at a contempt hearing.

"We had this discussion this morning. They don't want to fight this anymore. They don't want to do it," he said. "They want to give the tigers to a ... sanctuary of their choice and be done with it."

The Justice Department in November asked the judge to order Lowe and his wife Lauren to relinquish to the United States their big cats and other animals protected by the Endangered Species Act.

