'Tiger King' live tour roaring across country

Just in case you didn’t get enough “Tiger King” in 2020, four people who appeared in the Netflix docu-series are hitting the road for a live tour.

John Reinke, Joshua Dial, Saff and Barbara Fisher are scheduled to take part in “Uncaged: The Untold Stories from the Cast of Tiger King.”

No tour dates were announced in Oklahoma. The closest the tour will come to Tulsa is a June 26 stop at Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg, Kansas. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 14 at uncagedtigerking.com

Tour stops will be moderated by comedian and podcast veteran Todd McComas. A news release said the show will feature a 70-minute discussion with cast members, never-before-seen videos/photos and “no holds barred stories that will make audiences gasp in disbelief.” Shows will include audience Q&As.

Summer festivals are back, here are some of the biggest

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.