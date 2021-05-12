 Skip to main content
'Tiger King' live tour roaring across country
Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, was the focal point of a Netflix docu-series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.” Four people who appeared in "Tiger King" are taking part in a live tour.

Just in case you didn’t get enough “Tiger King” in 2020, four people who appeared in the Netflix docu-series are hitting the road for a live tour.

John Reinke, Joshua Dial, Saff and Barbara Fisher are scheduled to take part in “Uncaged: The Untold Stories from the Cast of Tiger King.”

No tour dates were announced in Oklahoma. The closest the tour will come to Tulsa is a June 26 stop at Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg, Kansas. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 14 at uncagedtigerking.com

Tour stops will be moderated by comedian and podcast veteran Todd McComas. A news release said the show will feature a 70-minute discussion with cast members, never-before-seen videos/photos and “no holds barred stories that will make audiences gasp in disbelief.” Shows will include audience Q&As.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

