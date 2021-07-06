Tickets for Alton Brown 'Beyond the Eats' on sale Friday

Tickets go on sale at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 9, for "Beyond the Eats: Alton Brown Live," which will come to the Tulsa PAC March 29, 2022.

Tickets will be available at the Tulsa PAC ticket office, 101 E. Third St.; by calling 918-596-7111, or online at tulsapac.com.

Brown, whose science-meets-cooking-and-comedy show "Good Eats" made him one of the breakout stars of the Food Network, has brought in his live culinary entertainment shows to Tulsa, most recently the "Eat Your Science" show that played the Tulsa PAC in 2015.

Brown said in a statement that fans can expect “more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff. Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers... think twice.”

Brown's career with the Food Network spans 20 years; in addition to his work as creator, writer and host of "Good Eats," "Good Eats: Reloaded," and "Good Eats: The Return," he also hosted "Cutthroat Kitchen" and served as the culinary commentator on "Iron Chef America."

Brown's work has earned two James Beard Awards and a Peabody Award. He is currently at work on his ninth book on food and cooking.