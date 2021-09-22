'The Voice' competitor from Tulsa presents Blake Shelton with gift following blind audition

Good news: Chavon Rodgers, a Tulsa resident from Ada, survived his blind audition on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Bonus news: His coach on the singing competition is not the country music superstar from Ada.

Blake Shelton, who is from Ada, is among coaches on “The Voice” alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Ariana Grande. Shelton had no way of knowing Rodgers was from Ada during a blind audition that aired Tuesday night. Coaches turn their chair around only when they hear a voice they like. Legend and Grande turned their chairs around for Rodgers as he sang Olivia Rodrigo’s “Driver’s License.”

Asked by Grande for background info, Rodgers said he is 23 and lives in Tulsa “but I’m originally from a little place you might know Blake: Ada, Oklahoma.”

Said Legend: “Blake, I think you should have turned around for Chavon.”

Rodgers said he brought something for Shelton.

Shelton generated laughter when he replied, “This isn’t one of those DNA tests, is it?”

Rodgers described the gift as a 1900s Ada brick that he presented to Shelton.

Rodgers then had to choose whether he wanted Legend or Grande to be his coach.