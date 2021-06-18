'The Mandalorian' bounty hunter making store appearance in Tulsa

“If I can choose a batch that would be great. (I have) all 96 vintage figures, which I just finished — only the loose figure collection, as the carded collection would be insane. The 1985 series is an expensive grouping of 17 figures. I was so happy to grab the last one I needed last week: EV-9D9. Star Wars is the only universe where rare characters receive a lot of praise and storyline. I’m hoping Gekko can be a part of that as well.”

This is your second go-round in Tulsa while on appearance tours. How did the first appearance go, where have your travels taken you and what has been a highlight so far?

“The first tour was so incredible, I wanted to return to all of the spots of 2020 I visited. I was able to help raise over $25,000 for small businesses, along with close to $5,000 for charity-driven causes. We raised $1,000 for Make A Wish Tulsa last year, and I’m hoping to do the same this year with a fun raffle filled with great prizes.”

