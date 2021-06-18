'The Mandalorian' bounty hunter making store appearance in Tulsa

Dominic Pace, who brought life to Gekko the bounty hunter in “The Mandalorian,” is returning to Tulsa for a store appearance at Impulse Creations, 8228 E. 61st St., Suite 121.
Pace is scheduled to be on site from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 26 by way of Nerd Alert Events. He also appeared at Impulse Creations in 2020.
Pace took part in an email Q&A to promote his pending Tulsa visit.
It’s kind of interesting how bounty hunters, beginning with Boba Fett, have become so popular in “Star Wars” lore. That was likely a pleasant surprise even to George Lucas. Thoughts?
“I think there is a beautiful parallel to Star Wars bounty hunters and the working class, especially during this time in our world. ‘What’s my next job?’ Survival instinct. Unique identity. Not to mention the amazing attention to detail Lucas’ team created, which now pours over to (Dave) Filoni, (Jon) Favreau and (Kathleen) Kennedy, who are doing an amazing job. Makeup artist Brian Sipe and costume designer Joseph Porro created that detail with Gekko, and I’m deeply honored I was able to portray such an iconic occupation in the Star Wars universe.”
You’re not just an actor in the “Star Wars” universe. You’re a longtime fan of that universe. What’s your prized “Star Wars” possession?
“If I can choose a batch that would be great. (I have) all 96 vintage figures, which I just finished — only the loose figure collection, as the carded collection would be insane. The 1985 series is an expensive grouping of 17 figures. I was so happy to grab the last one I needed last week: EV-9D9. Star Wars is the only universe where rare characters receive a lot of praise and storyline. I’m hoping Gekko can be a part of that as well.”
This is your second go-round in Tulsa while on appearance tours. How did the first appearance go, where have your travels taken you and what has been a highlight so far?
“The first tour was so incredible, I wanted to return to all of the spots of 2020 I visited. I was able to help raise over $25,000 for small businesses, along with close to $5,000 for charity-driven causes. We raised $1,000 for Make A Wish Tulsa last year, and I’m hoping to do the same this year with a fun raffle filled with great prizes.”