Terry Bradshaw's daughters talk about season two of 'The Bradshaw Bunch'

“That’s such a huge deal, so I was really excited when they asked me to do it and the show got to film it,” Rachel said. “It was really, really exciting.”

Also in season two, Erin and husband Scott explore the idea of having a child. “Pappy” Bradshaw, who wants to add to his roster of grandchildren, can’t resist coaching his daughter and son-in-law through all aspects of life, from how to get pregnant to being first-time parents. Maybe too helpful?

“He definitely tapped into my personal side there a little bit,” Erin said.

What additional storylines will pop up in the show’s sophomore season?

Rachel doesn’t want to spill too much. “But in season two, you really get to know everybody, especially us three girls, individually — even Tammy,” she said. “Everyone opens up so much more and we are more comfortable with the cameras. The kids are a little bit older and they are really cute and fun. It’s just a whole different dynamic, I think, and it’s still such a fun show, but I think it’s going to be even better because you get to know everybody and you see all different dynamics of all of us hanging out.”

Season one was impacted by COVID and the members of the Bradshaw Bunch stayed home more than usual.