Terry Bradshaw to speak virtually at Champions of Health Awards

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw, whose Oklahoma-based E! reality show “The Bradshaw Bunch” debuted Sept. 17, will serve as keynote speaker for the virtual Champions of Health Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 29. The ceremony will be accessible to the public at championsofhealth.org from 4-5 p.m. on that date.
Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, the 17th annual Champions of Health Awards will honor individuals and organizations working to improve the health of Oklahomans. Sponsorship proceeds from the virtual event benefit The Oklahoma Caring Foundation, which provides Oklahoma children with immunizations at no charge through its Caring Van program.
“The Champions of Health Awards is a celebration of those making a positive impact on the health of our state through innovative programs, while supporting the vital preventive care services the Oklahoma Caring Foundation provides,” BCBSOK President Joseph R. Cunningham said. “I’m excited for Terry Bradshaw to join us virtually. I look forward to hearing about his illustrious career, his life in Oklahoma and his personal health journey.”
Calm Waters Center for Children and Families, an Oklahoma City-based nonprofit organization that helps children and families in their grief journey caused by death, divorce or other significant loss, is the recipient of the Dr. Rodney L. Huey Memorial Champion of Oklahoma Health, the highest honor of the Champions of Health Awards. Calm Waters is being honored for its Camp Courage program, which provides a safe and healing environment for children to express their feelings of loss through art.
As overall winner, Calm Waters will receive a $15,000 grant. Winners in remaining categories receive a $5,000 grant. Additional winners and finalists include:
Champion of Children’s Health Winner: Tulsa CASA, Inc.
Finalist: Pivot, A Turning Point for Youth
Champion of Senior Health Winner: Oklahoma City Indian Clinic’s Elder’s Health Program
Finalist: RSVP of Central Oklahoma
Champion of the Uninsured Winner: Oklahoma Dental Foundation
Finalist: Health Alliance for the Uninsured
Community Health Champion Winner: NewView Oklahoma’s Veteran Independence Through Adaptive Living (VITAL) Program
Finalist: Samantha McGee (Choctaw Nation’s Addressing Opioid Overdose Deaths Program)
Corporate Health Champion Winner: Jackson County Memorial Hospital*
Finalist: Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma’s Employee First Culture Program
*The Corporate Health Champion is ineligible to receive grant funds.
