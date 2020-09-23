Terry Bradshaw to speak virtually at Champions of Health Awards

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw, whose Oklahoma-based E! reality show “The Bradshaw Bunch” debuted Sept. 17, will serve as keynote speaker for the virtual Champions of Health Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 29. The ceremony will be accessible to the public at championsofhealth.org from 4-5 p.m. on that date.

Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, the 17th annual Champions of Health Awards will honor individuals and organizations working to improve the health of Oklahomans. Sponsorship proceeds from the virtual event benefit The Oklahoma Caring Foundation, which provides Oklahoma children with immunizations at no charge through its Caring Van program.

“The Champions of Health Awards is a celebration of those making a positive impact on the health of our state through innovative programs, while supporting the vital preventive care services the Oklahoma Caring Foundation provides,” BCBSOK President Joseph R. Cunningham said. “I’m excited for Terry Bradshaw to join us virtually. I look forward to hearing about his illustrious career, his life in Oklahoma and his personal health journey.”