Sylvester Stallone visits Center of the Universe during filming for 'Tulsa King' series

You can now count Sylvester Stallone among those who have experienced Center of the Universe, a quirky Tulsa attraction.

Stallone is in Tulsa for filming of the Paramount+ series “Tulsa King,” which stars the iconic actor as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a 75-year-old mobster who, after serving a 25-year prison term, is dispatched to Tulsa by the son of his former mob boss.

Stallone attracted attention when scenes were shot Tuesday at Tulsa International Airport.

On Wednesday, Center of the Universe, 20 E. Archer Street in downtown Tulsa, was among filming sites. A few downtown workers who were hoping for a Stallone sighting were rewarded when he walked from the Jazz Hall of Fame to Center of the Universe for filming. Watching from the fifth level of a nearby parking facility, they pulled out phones to capture images of Stallone, who is starring in a TV series for the first time.

“I just pulled in for lunch and saw everyone standing here,” said an observer who did not want to give his name. “I thought Sly must be here.”

Stallone is a box office draw. Center of the Universe has drawing power, attracting tourists because it spawns “what the heck?” reactions.

Center of the Universe is a concrete circle inside a brick circle (8 feet in diameter) that has been described as an “acoustic anomaly.” If you speak inside the Center of the Universe, the noise is loudly echoed — but only those inside the circle can hear the echo. There’s another sonic effect when someone inside the circle talks to someone outside the circle. It’s all sort of freaky, which is why you can find Center of the Universe explored on sites like atlasobscura.com and unbelievable-facts.com.

Stallone’s visit came on a day when strong north winds made filming a chilly proposition.

Some downtown streets have been blocked for “Tulsa King” filming, which is expected to continue through Thursday.

“Tulsa King” comes courtesy of “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan and is the latest addition to his expanding Paramount+ ventures, which includes the service’s top-two-performing original series, “1883” and “Mayor of Kingstown,” as well as the upcoming series “Lioness,” “Land Man,” “1932” and other projects in development.

Academy Award nominee and Emmy winner Terence Winter (“The Sopranos,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”) is serving as executive producer, writer and showrunner of “Tulsa King.”

