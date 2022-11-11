Sylvester Stallone, showrunner Terence Winter talk about 'Tulsa King' arrival

Sylvester Stallone is scratching an itch by playing New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi in “Tulsa King.”

“It’s an artistic rash,” Stallone said during an interview to promote the series.

“I’ve always wanted to play a gangster. ... I went to New York and I auditioned for ‘The Godfather’ as one of 250 extras. They said ‘Nah, you don’t look Italian enough.’ They actually said that.”

Stallone — no hard feelings? — said he hired the casting director 30 or 35 years later.

But, back on the subject of “Tulsa King,” he said, “I never thought I would get this opportunity, least of all from Taylor Sheridan because he is obviously identified with the western world and I am identified with the eastern world. So who knew?”

Sheridan, the driving force behind the “Yellowstone” universe, is the creator of “Tulsa King,” which debuts Sunday, Nov. 13 with two episodes on Paramount+.

Starting point: Stallone’s character kept his mouth shut during a 25-year prison stay and, after gaining his freedom, was dispatched by his mob family to you-know-where.

Starring in a television series for the first time, Stallone was asked what made him want to be in “Tulsa King.”

“It’s a fresh idea and I know what I can do with it,” he said. “You say ‘That’s a suit that fits.’ It checked all the boxes, because I can play a gangster, but it’s not an urban (setting). Now he’s a fish out of water. He has to go to another cultural area and somehow make friends and blend in and build a family there and not intimidate, but somehow assimilate. That was a challenge and it presented itself to a lot of comedy.”

“Tulsa King” was filmed in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Oklahomans will see familiar sights. The title of the second episode is “Center of the Universe” and it includes scenes shot at Center of the Universe, a you’ve-got-to hear-it-to-believe-it attraction in downtown Tulsa.

Terence Winter provided details about his discovery of Center of the Universe during a “Tulsa King” press event Thursday. Stallone and cast members fielded questions via Zoom. Meanwhile, Winter — a “Tulsa King” showrunner and writer who serves as executive producer with Sheridan — took part in a phone interview with the Tulsa World.

“When I first started doing my work on the pilot, I went to Tulsa for three days on my own and checked into the Mayo, just like Dwight, and I just started walking around,” Winter said.

“Much like in the show, I stumbled onto (Center of the Universe) and I saw people were looking at it and I asked somebody what it was ... I was like, 'Oh, this is really cool and I can do something with this. I can make something out of this.' I think it turned out really well and it’s a very poignant moment for Sly’s character.”

Stallone’s uprooted gangster is a stranger in a strange land geographically and chronologically. It’s like he popped out of a time capsule that was buried in the 1990s and, hey, welcome to 2022.

“There’s that quick sequence at the very beginning of the pilot where he is being driven through New York City, just looking out the window, and some people are using virtual reality and some people are on scooters and people are vaping,” Winter said.

“You don’t realize how much has changed in the last 25 years. A guy who has been locked behind bars, he has no idea what Uber is. He can’t understand that coffee is $5 a cup. It’s like, what? It’s a whole new world and then he gets taken from that whole world into a ‘new’ new world, which is Tulsa, and his head is kind of on a swivel.”

Despite it all, Stallone seems to relish his turn as a gangster. After reading the pilot, Stallone indicated he is Manfredi in many ways.

“Aside from the murder and mayhem of course,” Winter said.

“He is a very funny, smart, kind of wise-ass New Yorker who is extremely formidable, even at his age. He is very, very much like Dwight. That’s one of the things I am most excited about is showing that side of him to the rest of the world. I don’t know that we have gotten to see him flex these particular muscles in the course of his career and I’m really excited to remind people what a great actor he is.”

Andrea Savage, who plays Stallone’s romantic interest, said, “He does like to kind of be a tough guy, but he’s not really that guy, so I think this really plays into his actual strength of the person in a way that probably that no other role has done since Rocky.”

If viewers love “Tulsa King,” why will they love it? Among responses from cast was Dana Delaney saying “Sylvester Stallone.”

Said cast mate Garrett Hedlund, “If people love this, the reason they are going to love it is because it’s the best writing in television. It’s Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter coming together to collaborate on a show. Both of them are such big sluggers and at the top of their game. You’ve got Terence Winter from ‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Boardwalk Empire’ that just crushed it undeniably and you’ve got Taylor Sheridan with ‘Yellowstone’ who is crushing it and crushing it more. It’s a dream team. Everybody is going to be hooked.”

Winter said the idea for “Tulsa King” was Taylor’s. Sheridan and David Glasser were batting around ideas for a mob show. Sheridan liked the gangster in a strange land premise and passed the baton to Winter.

“He said ‘Would you be interested in taking this and running with it?’ And I said ‘absolutely.’” Winter recalled, indicating that he adding a few ideas of his own. Sheridan’s response was “Great. It’s your baby. I just have visitation rights. Go do it.’ And that’s what we did.”

Winter said he thinks Tulsa King’s inaugural season will be nine episodes.

“I’m certainly prepared to do a lot more than nine,” he said. “I hope we get to. I have not heard anything about that yet, but I’m very hopeful that we will move forward and continue this story beyond that.”