Sylvester Stallone, showrunner Terence Winter talk about 'Tulsa King' arrival

Sylvester Stallone stars in "Tulsa King," which will debut Nov. 13 on Paramount+. Brian Douglas/Paramount+
Sylvester Stallone is Dwight Manfredi and Garrett Hedlund is Mitch Keller in "Tulsa King." Brian Douglas/Paramount+. Viacom International Inc.
Jay Will is Tyson in "Tulsa King." Brian Douglas/Paramount+. Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
A.C. Peterson is Pete, Domenick Lombardozzi is Charles “Chickie” Invernizzi and Chris Caldovino is Goodie Carangi in the Paramount+ series "Tulsa King." Brian Douglas/Paramount+. Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Max Casella, hanging out a mall, is Armand Truisi in "Tulsa King." Brian Douglas/Paramount+
Andrea Savage is Stacy Beale in the Paramount+ original series "Tulsa King." Frank Ockenfels/Paramount+
Jay Will is Tyson and Sylvester Stallone is Dwight Manfredi in "Tulsa King." Brian Douglas/Paramount+.
After serving 25 years in prison, Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) relocates to Tulsa to start anew in "Tulsa King." Brian Douglas/Paramount+
Sylvester Stallone is a stranger in a strange land as Dwight Manfredi in "Tulsa King." Brian Douglas/Paramount+
Dana Delaney is Margaret of the Paramount+ original series "Tulsa King." Brian Douglas/Paramount+.
Sylvester Stallone is scratching an itch by playing New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi in “Tulsa King.”
“It’s an artistic rash,” Stallone said during an interview to promote the series.
“I’ve always wanted to play a gangster. ... I went to New York and I auditioned for ‘The Godfather’ as one of 250 extras. They said ‘Nah, you don’t look Italian enough.’ They actually said that.”
Stallone — no hard feelings? — said he hired the casting director 30 or 35 years later.
But, back on the subject of “Tulsa King,” he said, “I never thought I would get this opportunity, least of all from Taylor Sheridan because he is obviously identified with the western world and I am identified with the eastern world. So who knew?”
Sheridan, the driving force behind the “Yellowstone” universe, is the creator of “Tulsa King,” which debuts Sunday, Nov. 13 with two episodes on Paramount+.
Starting point: Stallone’s character kept his mouth shut during a 25-year prison stay and, after gaining his freedom, was dispatched by his mob family to you-know-where.
Starring in a television series for the first time, Stallone was asked what made him want to be in “Tulsa King.”
“It’s a fresh idea and I know what I can do with it,” he said. “You say ‘That’s a suit that fits.’ It checked all the boxes, because I can play a gangster, but it’s not an urban (setting). Now he’s a fish out of water. He has to go to another cultural area and somehow make friends and blend in and build a family there and not intimidate, but somehow assimilate. That was a challenge and it presented itself to a lot of comedy.”
“Tulsa King” was filmed in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Oklahomans will see familiar sights. The title of the second episode is “Center of the Universe” and it includes scenes shot at Center of the Universe, a you’ve-got-to hear-it-to-believe-it attraction in downtown Tulsa.
Terence Winter provided details about his discovery of Center of the Universe during a “Tulsa King” press event Thursday. Stallone and cast members fielded questions via Zoom. Meanwhile, Winter — a “Tulsa King” showrunner and writer who serves as executive producer with Sheridan — took part in a phone interview with the Tulsa World.
“When I first started doing my work on the pilot, I went to Tulsa for three days on my own and checked into the Mayo, just like Dwight, and I just started walking around,” Winter said.
“Much like in the show, I stumbled onto (Center of the Universe) and I saw people were looking at it and I asked somebody what it was ... I was like, 'Oh, this is really cool and I can do something with this. I can make something out of this.' I think it turned out really well and it’s a very poignant moment for Sly’s character.”
Stallone’s uprooted gangster is a stranger in a strange land geographically and chronologically. It’s like he popped out of a time capsule that was buried in the 1990s and, hey, welcome to 2022.
“There’s that quick sequence at the very beginning of the pilot where he is being driven through New York City, just looking out the window, and some people are using virtual reality and some people are on scooters and people are vaping,” Winter said.
“You don’t realize how much has changed in the last 25 years. A guy who has been locked behind bars, he has no idea what Uber is. He can’t understand that coffee is $5 a cup. It’s like, what? It’s a whole new world and then he gets taken from that whole world into a ‘new’ new world, which is Tulsa, and his head is kind of on a swivel.”
Despite it all, Stallone seems to relish his turn as a gangster. After reading the pilot, Stallone indicated he is Manfredi in many ways.
“Aside from the murder and mayhem of course,” Winter said.
“He is a very funny, smart, kind of wise-ass New Yorker who is extremely formidable, even at his age. He is very, very much like Dwight. That’s one of the things I am most excited about is showing that side of him to the rest of the world. I don’t know that we have gotten to see him flex these particular muscles in the course of his career and I’m really excited to remind people what a great actor he is.”
Andrea Savage, who plays Stallone’s romantic interest, said, “He does like to kind of be a tough guy, but he’s not really that guy, so I think this really plays into his actual strength of the person in a way that probably that no other role has done since Rocky.”
If viewers love “Tulsa King,” why will they love it? Among responses from cast was Dana Delaney saying “Sylvester Stallone.”
Said cast mate Garrett Hedlund, “If people love this, the reason they are going to love it is because it’s the best writing in television. It’s Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter coming together to collaborate on a show. Both of them are such big sluggers and at the top of their game. You’ve got Terence Winter from ‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Boardwalk Empire’ that just crushed it undeniably and you’ve got Taylor Sheridan with ‘Yellowstone’ who is crushing it and crushing it more. It’s a dream team. Everybody is going to be hooked.”
Winter said the idea for “Tulsa King” was Taylor’s. Sheridan and David Glasser were batting around ideas for a mob show. Sheridan liked the gangster in a strange land premise and passed the baton to Winter.
“He said ‘Would you be interested in taking this and running with it?’ And I said ‘absolutely.’” Winter recalled, indicating that he adding a few ideas of his own. Sheridan’s response was “Great. It’s your baby. I just have visitation rights. Go do it.’ And that’s what we did.”
Winter said he thinks Tulsa King’s inaugural season will be nine episodes.
“I’m certainly prepared to do a lot more than nine,” he said. “I hope we get to. I have not heard anything about that yet, but I’m very hopeful that we will move forward and continue this story beyond that.”
Three questions with “Tulsa King” showrunner Terence Winter:
1, How was the experience of shooting in Oklahoma?
“Oklahoma was challenging and wonderful at the same time. I had no idea how hot it would be. I don’t think anybody did. When we first got there, it was freezing and then, within days, it was 106 degrees and then stayed that way for like five months. You guys are probably used to that, but we were like ‘What the hell just happened?’
“But it was great. We shot a little bit in Tulsa — mostly in Oklahoma City — and the people could not have been lovelier. The food was great. The steak is off the charts. I think my cholesterol level is finally normalizing again. I don’t think I ate more steak in a five-month period in my entire life. But it was really cool.
“Unlike shooting in New York or Los Angeles where I am used to, the idea of having wide-open spaces and just having plenty of room to park your trucks and do your thing made getting through the days a lot easier. There was really great infrastructure. We had great crews and a great talent pool for extras. It was something I would highly recommend to any film crew.”
2, Why wasn’t “Tulsa King” filmed exclusively in Tulsa? Oklahoma City had a sound stage advantage.
“That was a big factor. A lot of our work took place on the stage. For example, Dwight’s hotel room was built on a sound stage and various other sets that we needed. It made a big difference in terms of our schedule, so as much as we would have liked to have shot the entire thing in Tulsa, Oklahoma City just ended up making more sense at the end of the day. I’m sure people in Tulsa are going to be looking at locations and saying ‘Wait a minute, that’s not Tulsa.’ Apologies in advance.”
3, Why was the location for the series switched from Kansas City to Tulsa?
“I ended up changing it. The idea is that this is a guy who is sent to the middle of nowhere that has no Italian-American mob presence at all and Kansas City has a very long, storied history with the mob. If you remember in the movie ‘Casino,’ when the guys were calling back home, they were actually calling Kansas City. It was too close to New York in that sense, so I needed a place that was more obscure that would feel that it had no connection to the Italian mafia at all and that place turned out to be Tulsa.”
Tulsa King: Why will viewers love it?
If viewers love “Tulsa King,” why will they love it?
Showrunner Terence Winters and cast members fielded that question during a recent press event prior to the “Tulsa King” premiere.
Winter: “I think it’s a window into a situation and a character that you don’t get to see every day. Traditional mob shows are generally set in Chicago or New York. It’s a combination of two really beloved tried and true genres, the Western and a gangster show. I think that was the genius of (Taylor Sheridan’s) original concept was to take those two, mash them together and have an incredible, compelling story at the helm of it and just watch the fireworks. I think that’s it. And Sylvester Stallone, I don’t think I have ever met anyone who doesn’t like the guy. As a man and as a person, he is just incredibly charming and I defy anybody to take their eyes off of him. He’s just great.”
Vincent Piazza: “I think it’s a fun ride. I think it’s a crowd pleaser and I think that Sly is bringing so many colors to the work that it is exciting to watch. Showing up as a New Yorker on set and then seeing other cast mates who we don’t get to interact with is so diverse. It’s like this incredible, colorful tapestry of America rolled into this one circumstance that I find fun. I just haven’t seen that before.”
A.C. Peterson: “It’s a clash of values — the mob value clashing with the code that exists in a place like Oklahoma or Tulsa. I mentioned before I really felt like there was some kind of old Western moral code out in your part of the world. I never fully understood it, but there’s another set of values out there. Somebody said to me, ‘Well you’ve got to hang out with an Okie to understand it,’ so it was fun to hang out.”
Dana Delaney: “Sylvester Stallone.”
Max Casella: “People love Stallone. He is iconic. He’s got a huge following. He is great on the show and people are going to want to see what he is doing. It’s his first TV series.”
Delaney: “And it’s a great fish out of water story. It’s fun. It’s a great combination of mob plus Tulsa and that kind of weird juxtaposition.”
Garrett Hedlund: “If people love this, the reason they are going to love it because it’s the best writing in television. It’s Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter coming together to collaborate on a show. Both of them are such big sluggers and at the top of their game. You’ve got Terence Winter from ‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Boardwalk Empire’ that just crushed it undeniably and you’ve got Taylor Sheridan with ‘Yellowstone’ that is crushing it and crushing it more. It’s a dream team. Everybody is going to be hooked.”
Jay Will: “On top of that I think the biggest thing is you will see pieces of relatability everywhere with each of the characters. It’s an honest show and it’s not a forced thing. Again, it’s something we all can relate to and if any show can do that, it sells itself.”
