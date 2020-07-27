In need of a kidney transplant, Sapulpa’s Temple Smith got a little “Supernatural” help.
A fundraising campaign for Smith is ongoing at transplant.org. On July 21, the campaign got a boost when Jared Padalecki of the TV series “Supernatural” shared a link to the fundraising campaign on his Twitter account.
Tweeted Padalecki: “In lieu of a diamond-encrusted pony for my birthday, I’d like to get this done for @BlindTemple. Ya’ll in?”
Temple’s Twitter handle is @BlindTemple. The tweet was posted two days after Padalecki’s birthday.
Temple, asked via Twitter how Padalecki got on board with the fundraiser, replied “I helped them kill a demon. *grins.*”
Seriously, does Temple know Padalecki or was it completely random?
“Kinda random,” he said. “The actress who played Meg on the show, we follow each other.”
Smith thanked Padalecki on Twitter, saying “you have no idea how much this means to me and my family. Or how much work you’ve given me saying thank you to all these folks. ... God bless you.”
“My pleasure,” responded Padalecki.
The actor’s initial tweet about Smith has been retweeted more than 1,100 times and it generated more than 400 replies. Almost $8,000 has been raised for Smith’s $20,000 campaign goal.
Smith describes himself as a “blind, one-eyed old gamer” in his Twitter bio. The fundraiser page said Smith has type 1 diabetes and suffers from neuropathy, blindness and end-stage kidney failure.