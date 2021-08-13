Super friends: 'Supernatural' actor Misha Collins talks about 'super fan' S.E. Hinton before con appearance

Tulsa author S.E. Hinton has accumulated generations of fans through a body of work that includes “The Outsiders,” a 1967 young adult classic that became a shot-in-Tulsa film.
But — flip the script — Hinton is a fan of stuff, too. Example: It’s fair to call her a “super fan” of the television series “Supernatural.”
For confirmation, let’s go to actor Misha Collins, a “Supernatural” cast member who will have the opportunity to interact with other fans of the show when he treks to Kansas City Aug. 20-22 to be a guest at Planet Comicon.
Collins, during a phone interview to promote his Planet Comicon appearance, said he met Hinton many times during her visits to the “Supernatural” set in Vancouver.
“Over the course of that time we became friends and I would occasionally have her jump in my car when we moved locations from one set to another,” Collins said. “She is a wonderful human who just happens to have this one character flaw, which is that she loves ‘Supernatural.’”
Yes, she does.
“Supernatural” hit such a sweet spot with Hinton that, during the show’s third season, she penned a letter to the series’ creator, Eric Kripke.
“I wrote him the kind of fan letter I like to get, which makes no requests, but hones in on a few things that I really like about the show,” Hinton said.
“A couple of days later, he wrote me back. He said ‘We’ve been trying to figure out if this is a hoax or not.’ It turns out he’s a big fan of mine. We wrote back and forth for a while and he said if you would ever like to visit the set, we can arrange that.”
One of the reasons Hinton jumped at the chance to visit is because she loved being on set when her books were turned into movies. She behaved well enough during her initial “Supernatural” set visit that she got a follow-up invite: Come back as often as you want and stay as long as you want.
Hinton returned twice a year for 10 years, giving her opportunities to forge friendships with the “Supernatural” cast and crew.
“It was just a fun thing for me to do,” she said. “My husband goes to Vegas twice a year. This was my Vegas trip.”
When Entertainment Weekly published a special edition devoted to “Supernatural” in 2017, the magazine enlisted Hinton to write a set-visit diary.
Collins said he was aware of Hinton (“she was part of my consciousness from a young age”) before meeting her, but “I knew her as S.E. Hinton, not Susie, so I had to acclimate there.”
From the vantage point of being in “Supernatural,” Collins thinks he has a pretty good feel for the the show’s demographic. Bonus: “Some people who are huge fans of the show are titans in their fields and command a tremendous amount of respect on the national and international stage. S.E. Hinton is a great example. Stacey Abrams is a huge ‘Supernatural’ fan. She knows the names of crew members. Cory Booker is a huge ‘Supernatural’ fan. It’s kind of remarkable coming across these people and realizing, oh, this show has a wider appeal than I would have thought.”
Like “The Walking Dead,” “Supernatural” is blessed with the kind of fan following that makes possible conventions devoted solely to the show. Nudged by a friend, Hinton attended a couple of “Supernatural” conventions and said she had a ton of fun. She sat in the front row for an event at one of the cons “and there’s old Jared (Padalecki) up there winking at me. Jim Beaver came down from the stage and gave me a big old kiss right in front of everyone.”
Hinton, asked if she was able to be anonymous at the “Supernatural” conventions, replied “mostly.”
“(People) don’t come up to those conventions to see me,” she said. “But people came up to me to talk to me, and that was fine, too.”
For clarification purposes, be aware that Planet Comicon is not a “Supernatural”-only convention, even though the guest roster includes other “Supernatural” cast members. Planet Comicon is one of the Midwest’s most established comic and pop culture conventions with a guest list that includes comic creators, professional wrestlers and actors from TV shows past and present, including “The Brady Bunch” actor Barry Williams — who if you want to connect dots back to Hinton — recently visited The Outsiders House in Museum in Tulsa.
Collins is curious to check out the environment at a convention that isn’t a “Supernatural”-only show. He expressed interest in perhaps making a side trip to Tulsa so he can explore the city’s history and visit Hinton on her turf. He asked about the driving distance between Kansas City and Tulsa.
Hinton was asked if “Supernatural” is her favorite show ever, but it’s difficult to pick one favorite. She likes other programs, too, including “Psych,” which included Hinton in 2017’s “Psych: The Movie.” But Hinton acknowledged that “Supernatural” ranks high and she talked about the show ingredients that appealed to her — chemistry between lead actors, paranormal subject matter, humor, good writing. Other people obviously found things to like too since “Supernatural” finished its 15-season run as the longest-running live-action scripted fantasy series in U.S. history.
Isn’t it great when people find something — TV show or anything else — that they really dig? Everyone should be so lucky.
“I happened to, as a young person, have fallen in love with National Public Radio,” Collins said. “I just became a fan of public radio, partly because I suppose we didn’t have a television for much of my childhood and public radio was a constant companion and partly because it just appealed to a certain aspect of my personality. It is interesting though, the things that we glom on to. For whatever reason, there are a lot of people who have glommed onto ‘Supernatural,’ the show that I happened to fall on many years ago. I am grateful for that fact.”
