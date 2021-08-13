Super friends: 'Supernatural' actor Misha Collins talks about 'super fan' S.E. Hinton before con appearance

“A couple of days later, he wrote me back. He said ‘We’ve been trying to figure out if this is a hoax or not.’ It turns out he’s a big fan of mine. We wrote back and forth for a while and he said if you would ever like to visit the set, we can arrange that.”

One of the reasons Hinton jumped at the chance to visit is because she loved being on set when her books were turned into movies. She behaved well enough during her initial “Supernatural” set visit that she got a follow-up invite: Come back as often as you want and stay as long as you want.

Hinton returned twice a year for 10 years, giving her opportunities to forge friendships with the “Supernatural” cast and crew.

“It was just a fun thing for me to do,” she said. “My husband goes to Vegas twice a year. This was my Vegas trip.”

When Entertainment Weekly published a special edition devoted to “Supernatural” in 2017, the magazine enlisted Hinton to write a set-visit diary.

Collins said he was aware of Hinton (“she was part of my consciousness from a young age”) before meeting her, but “I knew her as S.E. Hinton, not Susie, so I had to acclimate there.”