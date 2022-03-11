Stolen car. Muskogee Okies. Costly microphone. Here's local 'Price is Right' history before live BOK show

A car is stolen.

Bad news, right?

Easy fix: The owner of the car says she’s going to become a contestant on “The Price is Right” and win a replacement. And then she does just that.

It sounds like something that belongs in Ripley’s Believe It or Not, but instead it’s part of local “The Price is Right” lore.

Come on down?

“The Price is Right Live” stage show is coming to BOK Center on Tuesday, March 15. For tickets, go to bokcenter.com. Eligible attendees will have a chance to play games made famous by the nation’s most popular and longest running daytime game show.

In honor of the occasion, let’s trek through the archives for selected “The Price is Right” stories from the past, beginning with the one mentioned above.

Lose one, win oneOn Jan. 21, 1993, a man pointed a gun at Carolyn Murdock’s teen daughter and stole the family’s 1992 Pontiac Bonneville from a south Tulsa apartment complex.

“I knew eventually insurance would cover the car,” Murdock told the Tulsa World. “But, in a tongue-in-cheek way, I told everyone I was going to go on ‘Price Is Right’ and win another one.”

Murdock attended a taping of the show, her name was called and she won a 1993 Plymouth Sundance.

“It’s an eerie feeling,” she said. “I absolutely went on ‘The Price Is Right’ with the intent of winning a car.”

The stolen car (only damage: flat tire) was recovered the day after the game show triumph.

Happy birthday

In 1994, longtime “The Price is Right” viewer Connie Towry of Broken Arrow celebrated her birthday by attending a taping of the game show.

Pre-show, producers meet with ticket-holders to choose which folks will get to “come on down.”

“I was so nervous I couldn’t even talk,” she said. “And my voice was cracking and it was squeaking and I said, ‘My name is Connie Towry, I live in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. I have five kids. Today is my birthday, and I can’t believe I’m here.’”

Magic words? Towry won $10,000 in cash and a brass and glass tea cart.

“I kept the tea cart for years and then finally got rid of it,” Towry said this week. “The $10,000, we took our five children and my mother to Disney World. It was a wonderful trip.”

Right stuff

Lisa Beckham, a resident of the Westport area near Keystone Lake, once described herself to the Tulsa World as the “go-to girl” for Ugly John’s Custom Boats and RVs.

Add this to the description: Showcase champ.

Beckham won cash and prizes valued at more than $47,000 during a 2005 taping.

“I’m driving my new Explorer, which was delivered by Beverly Hills Ford,” Beckham said. “I needed a new refrigerator, and I have a room downstairs for my pool table and surround sound. So I didn’t win anything I didn’t want.”

In a Tulsa World story about the experience, Beckham gave a shout-out to friend Patti Wagner for getting her a ticket to the game show.

Okies From Muskogee

Loretta and Kenneth Self were Broken Arrow residents when they visited their son and daughter-in-law in California in 2014. Because they had Muskogee connections, they wore “Okie From Muskogee” shirts when attending a taping of “The Price is Right.”

Loretta was selected to play and, during a commercial break, host Drew Carey introduced Merle Haggard’s “Okie From Muskogee” song. The audience sang along, according to John Ferguson’s story about the trip.

Loretta won a dining room set and other items worth more than $9,000.

Gwar and peace

Carey became host of “The Price is Right” in 2007. He replaced Bob Barker, a beloved and legendary figure game show host. Folks had strong opinions when Barker announced he was retiring.

In 2007, Ruby Gilliland of Broken Arrow submitted this letter to the editor: “I am a senior citizen and have been watching ‘The Price is Right’ forever. I can’t believe how stupid CBS is to believe Rosie can emcee ‘The Price is Right.’ I like the show but I, for one, will definitely not watch Rosie in any show.”

O’Donnell showed interest in the gig before Carey was chosen. Why so much venom for Rosie? Prior to a 2007 Gwar concert at Cain’s Ballroom, frontman Dave Brockie drifted off topic and talked about how he didn’t want O’Donnell on the game show. “Bob Barker is so (expletive) cool,” Brockie, who died in 2014, said. “The man’s never going to die. He’s been the same age for 30 or 40 years.”

After Barker handed the microphone to Carey, George H. Allen of Tulsa wrote a letter to the editor to voice his displeasure about the change. Carey initially turned the job down, but those in charge of hiring took a second run at him and convinced him he was the right fit.

Barker, who hosted for 35 years, was not the original host. Bill Cullen hosted when “The Price is Right” debuted in 1956 with a different format. The show was resurrected in 1972 with Barker as ringmaster.

From ORU to Paris

Rebekkah Brittan was an Oral Roberts University student when she hit a jackpot on the game show in 1999. She visited her parents in California during Christmas break and attended a taping with friends. Before the taping, folks in her group got one last dose of instructions, including hustling to contestants’ row as fast as possible.

“They told us things like ‘don’t be stupid on TV’ or ‘if you kiss Bob Barker, don’t slip him the tongue,’” she said.

Brittan made it to the stage and didn’t kiss Barker, period. She won crystal stemware valued at more than $1,00 and a trip for two to Paris.

Microphone money

A microphone Barker used on the show from 1992-2002 attracted a winning bid of $19,919.08 in 2007.

A Tulsa World story said Marc Green, an Owasso man who founded “The Price is Right” fan site www.golden-road.net, served as an adviser for the auction. Green suggested to the seller the microphone would command a bigger price if packaged with its electrical cord and a handwritten letter of authenticity from Barker.

Green’s love of the game show led to the creation of his online fan site in the late 1990s. Initially visited by friends and family, the still-active site mushroomed.

“I think our Web site is really the only one that’s embraced by the producers of the show,” Green said in 2007. “If it wasn’t, they wouldn’t have me back at the show two or three times a year or have me selling this microphone.”

Nifty fifty

Aaron Forst of Owasso rode a motorcycle to California to be a contestant in 2008. He left with more than two wheels. He won a Chrysler PT Cruiser.

Still got it?

“I actually sold the car shortly after I got it,” Forst said this week. “I’m a hot rod and motorcycle guy. A PT Cruiser wasn’t much of a girl-getter for a 25-year-old.”

The Owasso Reporter wrote about Forst last year when he shared footage of his “The Price is Right” appearance on YouTube in honor of the show’s 50th anniversary.

“If there was always one thing that you can watch on TV for the last 50 years, and be happy about it, it’s ‘The Price is Right,’” Forst told the newspaper. “Nobody has ever watched that show and not had fun or enjoyed it; it’s everybody rooting for everybody else, and wanting everybody to win.”

Featured video:

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.