Sterlin Harjo, 'Reservation Dogs' actors appearing at Emmy Awards Sunday

“Reservation Dogs” co-creator Sterlin Harjo and the four primary cast members of the shot-in-Oklahoma FX series will be among actors and television industry figures making special appearances during the 73rd Emmy Awards, scheduled 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS.

CBS and the Television Academy announced Wednesday that some of Hollywood’s biggest stars will appear during the awards show, which will be hosted by Cedric The Entertainer.

Harjo, an Oklahoma filmmaker, will be joined by “Reservation Dogs” actors Paulina Alexis, Lane Factor, Devery Jacobs and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai. Season one of “Reservation Dogs” was shot primarily in Okmulgee.

According to a news release, others appearing during the broadcast will be Anthony Anderson, Angela Bassett, Kate Beckinsale, Adrien Brody, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Beanie Feldstein, Allyson Felix, America Ferrera, Ken Jeong, Mindy Kaling, Vanessa Lachey, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Jessica Long, Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara, Sarah Paulson, Amy Poehler, Billy Porter, Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez, Seth Rogen, Tracee Ellis Ross, Hailee Steinfeld, Patrick Stewart, Wilmer Valderrama, Kerry Washington and Bowen Yang. Additional talent joining the show will be announced later.