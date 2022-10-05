 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sten Joddi of 'Reservation Dogs' coming to Venue Shrine

Sten Joddi of “Reservation Dogs” is returning to his home state to perform Friday, Oct. 14 at the Venue Shrine, 112 E. 8th St.

Joddi plays Bear’s father, Indigenous hip hop artist Punkin’ Lusty, in the critically acclaimed shot-in-Oklahoma television series. A video for the song “Greasy Frybread” was released following Punkin’ Lusty’s debut.

Doors open at 8 p.m. for the 21-over show. For tickets, go to tulsashrine.com.

