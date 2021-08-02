Stars come out for 'Reservation Dogs' premiere at Circle Cinema

One day earlier, the Muscogee Nation announced that a scholarship was being created in Harjo’s name to promote the education and growth of Indigenous youths interested in filmmaking.

Standing in front of a theater screen before the premiere, Harjo — who co-created and executive produced “Reservation Dogs” with Taika Waititi — praised the partnership with FX.

Said Harjo: “You hear all these horror stories about creating shows in Hollywood, and you hear all these things. ‘Oh, they try to change everything and, by the time it sees the screen, it’s not what you wanted in the beginning.’ But that has just not been my experience at all.

“It has been amazing. They have encouraged me every step of the way. They encouraged me to just seek the truth and be authentic to what I know about this place.”

FX officials, including Kate Lambert, the chief development officer on the series, were at the premier. Lambert said the “extraordinary show” started long before FX became involved, “beginning with Sterlin and his family and the community that raised and shaped him. His journey is why you are standing here tonight.”

Lambert also read aloud an excerpt of a glowing review from Variety.