Stars come out for 'Reservation Dogs' premiere at Circle Cinema

Filmmaker Sterlin Harjo and cast members of “Reservation Dogs” walked the red carpet — actually a green carpet — before a Monday night premiere at Tulsa’s Circle Cinema.
Every step taken on the carpet was a step of historical significance.
“Reservation Dogs” is described by FX as a breakthrough in Indigenous representation on television both in front of and behind the camera. Every writer, director and series regular on the show is Indigenous.
Going where no one has gone before has always been a “Star Trek” thing. Now it’s a Rez Dogs thing, too, since the series boldly — and with humor — goes where no television series has gone before. Shot primarily in Okmulgee, “Reservation Dogs” is the first full-time, scripted TV series to film an entire season in Oklahoma.
Season one debuts Aug. 9 on FX and Hulu.
The street was blocked off in front of Circle Cinema to clear a path for the installation of a green carpet walkway and a backdrop promoting the show.
Harjo and cast members paused for photo ops and fielded questions from the press. They were joined by Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill, spoke to guests at the premiere and talked about the importance of “Reservation Dogs.”
“Representation matters, and people need to know and where we come from,” Hill said. “I want to thank Sterlin Harjo and all the wonderful people at FX for recognizing that this time is now. There is need for this type of program.”
One day earlier, the Muscogee Nation announced that a scholarship was being created in Harjo’s name to promote the education and growth of Indigenous youths interested in filmmaking.
Standing in front of a theater screen before the premiere, Harjo — who co-created and executive produced “Reservation Dogs” with Taika Waititi — praised the partnership with FX.
Said Harjo: “You hear all these horror stories about creating shows in Hollywood, and you hear all these things. ‘Oh, they try to change everything and, by the time it sees the screen, it’s not what you wanted in the beginning.’ But that has just not been my experience at all.
“It has been amazing. They have encouraged me every step of the way. They encouraged me to just seek the truth and be authentic to what I know about this place.”
FX officials, including Kate Lambert, the chief development officer on the series, were at the premier. Lambert said the “extraordinary show” started long before FX became involved, “beginning with Sterlin and his family and the community that raised and shaped him. His journey is why you are standing here tonight.”
Lambert also read aloud an excerpt of a glowing review from Variety.
The father of actor Paulina Alexis, who plays Willie Jack in “Reservation Dogs” and is one of four primary cast members in the series, traveled from Canada to perform a drum-accompanied song intended as a blessing for the show.
Attendees at the premiere were treated to three episodes of the series. Audience members began laughing early in the first episode.
Devery Jacobs, who plays Elora Danan in the series, was asked about the historical significance of “Reservation Dogs.” In addition to talking about Indigenous people being involved in every aspect of the venture, she mentioned the subject matter.
“‘Reservation Dogs’ is a comedy first and foremost that showcases the way that Indigenous people have survived colonization for the past 500 years is through comedy and through leaning on each other,” she said.
“This is such a community-driven project that I feel like audiences will finally be able to get a glimpse into our communities through our own perspective.”
Said Harjo: “It’s overwhelming and cool that this has never happened before. But it has been a long time coming.”
<&rule>
Related video: Why filmmaker Sterlin Harjo chose Okmulgee for filming TV series “Reservation Dogs”