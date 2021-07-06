 Skip to main content
SpongeBob's pal, Patrick Star, graduating to spin-off series
SpongeBob's pal, Patrick Star, graduating to spin-off series

Patrick Star

Patrick Star will be joined by family members when his spin-off series debuts July 9. Courtesy Nickelodeon

 Nickelodeon

A beloved cartoon franchise — one that that sprang from the mind of someone born in Oklahoma — is expanding.

“SpongeBob SquarePants,” television’s top animated series for the past 18 years, was created in 1999 by Stephen Hillenburg, who was born at Fort Sill. Hillenburg, who was raised in California, died in 2018.

Now a member of SpongeBob’s supporting cast is starring (star-fishing?) in a series of his own.

“The Patrick Star Show,” scheduled to debut 6 p.m. Friday, July 9 on Nickelodeon, follows a younger Patrick Star living at home with his family. Young Patrick hosts a variety show for the neighborhood from his television-turned-bedroom.

In the premiere episode, “Late for Breakfast,” Patrick presents a show about food after missing out on a hearty breakfast. Then in “Bummer Jobs,” Patrick and SpongeBob experience the wonders of the workforce.

Bill Fagerbakke will continue to voice Patrick alongside veteran “SpongeBob SquarePants” voice actors and new cast members, including Tom Wilson as Cecil Star, Patrick’s fun-loving, happy-go-lucky dad who always puts his family first; Cree Summer as Bunny Star, Patrick’s loving, sea star mom who is a kooky oddball; Jill Talley as Squidina Star, Patrick’s 8-year-old little sister who drinks her coffee from a sippy cup; and Dana Snyder as GrandPat, Patrick’s genius grandpa, and the most intelligent member of the Star family. Summer also voices Grandma Tentacles, Squidward’s grandma.

“The Patrick Star Show” is the is the second SpongeBob spin-off. “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years” debuted in March.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

