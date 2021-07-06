SpongeBob's pal, Patrick Star, graduating to spin-off series

A beloved cartoon franchise — one that that sprang from the mind of someone born in Oklahoma — is expanding.

“SpongeBob SquarePants,” television’s top animated series for the past 18 years, was created in 1999 by Stephen Hillenburg, who was born at Fort Sill. Hillenburg, who was raised in California, died in 2018.

Now a member of SpongeBob’s supporting cast is starring (star-fishing?) in a series of his own.

“The Patrick Star Show,” scheduled to debut 6 p.m. Friday, July 9 on Nickelodeon, follows a younger Patrick Star living at home with his family. Young Patrick hosts a variety show for the neighborhood from his television-turned-bedroom.

In the premiere episode, “Late for Breakfast,” Patrick presents a show about food after missing out on a hearty breakfast. Then in “Bummer Jobs,” Patrick and SpongeBob experience the wonders of the workforce.