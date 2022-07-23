'Spirit' Dallas Goldtooth expands 'Reservation Dogs' role by joining writing team

Dallas Goldtooth graduated from rider to writer on “Reservation Dogs.”

Goldtooth was riding a horse when he introduced himself to viewers in the debut episode of the shot-in-Oklahoma series last year.

Goldtooth plays William Knifeman, a deceased spirit warrior who died at the Battle of Little Big Horn. He didn’t engage in fighting because his horse stepped in a gopher hole and fell, squashing its rider.

Since that day, Knifeman has journeyed through the spirit world encountering lost souls. Among them is Bear Smallhill (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), one of four Indigenous youths who, in season one, schemed to leave small-town rez life behind for a fresh start in California.

Goldtooth’s hard-luck spirit warrior mentors Bear throughout the first season of the groundbreaking and award-winning series.

Season two will premiere with back-to-back episodes Wednesday, Aug. 3 via FX on Hulu. Goldtooth’s character will return. Bonus: Goldtooth co-wrote the first two episodes with Ryan RedCorn and Sterlin Harjo, a Tulsa filmmaker who co-created the series with Taika Waititi. Goldtooth and Devery Jacobs, who plays Elora Danan Postoak, were invited to join the writers’ room for season two.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am for this moment,” Goldtooth said during an interview arranged in advance of the season two premiere.

“I mean, we’ve been working together — Sterlin, Ryan and the other 1491s — for almost 15 years. We’ve come a long way to where now our names are going to be on TV.”

The 1491s? Prior to “Reservation Dogs,” Goldtooth, Harjo, RedCorn, Bobby Wilson and Goldooth’s stepbrother, Migizi Pensoneau, were in the 1491s, an Indigenous sketch comedy group so named because Columbus arrived the following year. Now all five of the 1491s are on board for “Reservation Dogs,” which employs Native talent in front of and behind the camera.

Here are excerpts from a phone Q&A with Goldtooth:

What’s the secret origin of the 1491s?

“Oh, man. We were just scrappy rez kids who just wanted to make videos to make people laugh, you know? Honestly, that’s how it started with us. We just wanted to make our families laugh.

“The origin of the 1491s is it happened in Minnesota (where I am from) and Oklahoma independently of each other. And we kind of came together after seeing each others’ work and decided to make a video together. In Minnesota, my brother Migizi and I started making videos just to make our families laugh and people laugh and post them online. And Sterlin happened to be up in Minneapolis with Ryan RedCorn. Sterlin was doing a talk for one of his movies and we reached out and said, ‘Hey man, you guys want to make a video together?’ And they were like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ So we pulled in my buddy, Bobby Wilson, who had the keys to a youth center that we could use and we all made a video together and that was the Wolf Pack audition. So that was the start of it. We just had this drive to tell stories, to enjoy doing it and to do it differently.”

So Sterlin just happened to be in Minnesota and you all began teaming up?

“We immediately got on the same page, our comedy and things that we find funny. And after that video, we started making more videos. We started getting requests to travel across the country and I’m proud to say that, because of the 1491s, we’ve been able to basically see almost all aspects of Indian country over the years.

“And, as such, I feel like our comedy has expanded to really incorporate those stories that we’ve encountered. And that’s why when you watch ‘Reservation Dogs,’ so many of the things you see or so many things Native folks see in the show reflect their daily life because I feel like there’s a lot of universal struggle, right? There’s a lot of universality in our experiences and so I just feel fortunate to be a part of this experience of bringing that to life.”

It’s great that all of the 1491s are involved with “Reservation Dogs.” It’s like one thing led to the other.

“I have a photo of us taken in Pawhuska ... like 10 or eight years ago. We were all sleeping on the floor. ... We were eating this most humble, crap breakfast food that Ryan could ever cook. I showed that photo to the guys like a month ago and said ‘look — look how far we have come.’

“This is really a fortunate experience. I’m so proud that Sterlin didn’t just get an opportunity to write a show, but he expanded it to bring other folks on the journey with him. He reached out to us to make sure we were a part of it and reached out to other Native writers to make that room as diverse as it could be. I can’t tell you how amazing it was to be in a writers’ room with all 1491s, plus additional amazing writers.”

Were you guys barely scraping by when that Pawhuska photo was taken?

“We were doing comedy sketch shows for like 500 bucks each, you know? And then we had to pay for our food and hotel and lodging and gas money out of that. We were humble. We were humble warriors on the road. We were enjoying it. We had such a great time.”

At what point after you met Sterlin did you realize this guy is going places?

“I never thought that. I thought he was going to be working at a QuikTrip in Tulsa. ... I’m joking with you. I always picture Sterlin working at Sonics in Oklahoma somewhere. So he’s definitely grown beyond my vision. No, man. Sterlin has always wanted to tell stories. He has always wanted to share his peoples’ stories and his vision and his community’s vision.

“And that’s what I love about the brother so much is everything he does is about community. It’s about telling a story from a community’s perspective — not his perspective, but from community, and that’s reflected in the fact that he demanded the entire writing staff be Native and he demanded that all the directors be Native and he demanded that the crew members behind the camera were Native. He has gone and above and beyond to make sure that there’s good representation in making this show. And he’s always had that ethos. He’s always had that practice about him. As a comedy crew, we’ve always kept each other humble. We always kept each other focused on the greater vision. And so it’s so great to see him where he’s at and also to remain grounded with who he is through this whole time.”

Can you recall Sterlin talking long ago about a “Reservation Dogs”-type project?

“Not really. Sterlin actually likes to keep things close to the chest about his scripts and his visions for stuff. It’s the way he is. He did mention that he was working on something with Taika, but, again, he likes to keep things close to the chest in the development process, but there are so many elements in ‘Reservation Dogs.’ There’s so many stories and bits that are a direct result of our 1491s sketch comedy that are really cool to see.”

Sterlin had you audition for William Knifeman because maybe they had you in mind?

“I knew they were working on the show, obviously. Bobby and Migizi and Sterlin and other writers in the room. I knew it was tracking along but I didn’t have any expectations. I didn’t know what was going on. And then he gave me a call and said, ‘Hey, I want you to put in an audition tape for this role.’ He wanted me to audition for Big, the cop. Then he had me read on a second level for Spirit. I was going for both Big and Spirit.”

Your brother was part of the “Reservation Dogs” team before you got a role. Maybe you got word about that and were envious and then it all works out that you’re on board, too.

“I’m not that type of person. I’m just proud. I’m super proud of his accomplishments. I mean, my brother Migizi and I, we grew up with each other. He’s my brother. And it’s always been his vision. He’s always wanted to make movies.

“I mean, together we’ve always wanted to make movies and tell stories, but he really took it to heart. He moved to LA when he was like 19. He did what you’re supposed to do, right? Go out there. Hustle. Do your best. Live a humble life — a waiter, table-server kind of life. And it wasn’t panning out. He went out there and worked his butt off to try to get into the industry, but kept hitting doors and he kind of gave up.

“He was like, all right, I’ve got to go home. I’ve got to reassess where I’m at in my life. And when he went home that winter, that’s when I was like, hey man, I love you, bro. Let’s hang out. So I brought a camera and I was like, hey dude, let’s just make a video. Let’s just make like a random comedy video. We did and that sparked it between both of us and it really reinvigorated him to keep on going, so I’m just super proud of all his accomplishments.

“He’s a producer on the show. He’s got other projects on the radar. When ‘Rez Dogs’ was first being created, I didn’t have any expectation. I was just so proud of the team overall and I kind of knew they might ask me to come in and do like a little cameo and be an extra and I would have been OK with that. So I’m I’m extra happy that they asked me to come on and play Spirit.”

We’ll see more of William Knifeman in the coming season?

“The Spirit returns in season two and continues to delve out mystical wisdom to the different characters. I look forward to seeing how people react to the season and to Spirit. I think a lot of people like the character Spirit, so I hope the wisdom that’s delivered this season resonates with people.”

Sometimes in the history of sketch comedy a character will originate somewhere — like, for instance, in the Groundlings — and then pop up in another place like “Saturday Night Live.” Was there a version of William Knifeman in the 1491s?

“There are whole elements of William Knifeman that we created and that I created on stage with the 1491s. This over-the-top, hyper-masculine Indian man is a character that we’ve often employed in our comedy and on stage. So we brought elements of that into this character. There are things that I reference as William Knifeman that we pulled straight from our ... sketch comedy shows. There are little bits here and there that are direct links to our previous work. It’s like little Easter eggs for folks who are fans of the 1491s throughout ‘Reservation Dogs.’”

How does the writers’ room work? Does everyone gather in the writing room and, hey, here are the stories we are going to tell in our episodes and let’s hash out who’s doing what?

“This being my first time ever in a writer’s room, I have no idea how they do this. I had no idea. I still don’t have an idea of how what is ‘normal’ for a writer’s room. We did it our way. Sterlin did it his way, which that’s on brand for Sterlin. He’s like screw what other people do and screw expectations. We’re going to do it our way and make it amazing.

“The process was really collaborative. ... Sterlin came in and said, hey, we’ve got 10 episodes and we started off with the great question of ‘where do you want to end at?’ ... Let’s work toward that.

“And then, for the most part, it was just like, let’s talk story. What are funny things that happened in your life? What are the experiences from your childhood? Let’s explore that and the things that we love and things that made us laugh. Those stories are what show up in the show.

“Chad Charlie is a first-time writer with me on the show. Chad Charlie, his Native folks are from British Columbia and he talked about his experiences. There’s a story there we pulled into it. He wrote the third episode and there are elements of his life experiences that are woven into the third episode.”

Why does “Reservation Dogs” work? Why do people love it?

“I think, on one level, for the vast majority of viewers, they have never seen a story like this. They have never seen a story of Native folks who live in a contemporary setting in rural Oklahoma. For those who live in rural areas, it’s rare that we see stories that talk about small town living. There’s a lot of aspects of the show (that resonate). As someone that grew up in a small town, a midwest town, there’s some things that we get on an intrinsic level. Something that happens to folks in Chicago or California or L.A. doesn’t resonate with us as much as ‘Reservation Dogs’ does.

“And I think on a more personal level for Native folks, it really resonates because we’re telling stories that mean something to us that don’t trivialize our experience and don’t over-dramatize (us). The show explores the nuances of what it means to be an Indigenous person today. And that’s terrifying, exciting and lovely all at the same time.

“So I think it’s bringing together all these different intersections, which, in my limited experience of being in Oklahoma, is a great example of Oklahoma. Oklahoma is such an intersection of culture that people don’t even realize that. I think the outside world doesn’t realize how much of an intersection Oklahoma is. I mean, you have far right wing folks. You have far left-wing folks. You have Native folks. You have pipeliners. You have environmental activists. You have casino folks. It’s such a random hodgepodge of different interests that this is so bright with story.”

