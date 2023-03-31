Oklahoma representation will be significant when “Hollywood Week” begins on ABC’s “American Idol.”

Seven competitors from Oklahoma survived auditions to earn tickets to Hollywood. “Hollywood Week” episodes air Sunday, April 2 and Monday, April 3 on KTUL channel 8.

The Oklahomans are:

Owen Eckhart, an Oklahoma State University student from Broken Arrow.

Fire, a Virginia resident from Lawton.

Makayla Gaylord of Vinita.

Phil Kane, a Belmont University student from Pawhuska.

Tanner Charles Luetjen of Broken Arrow.

Austin Markham of Vinita.

PJAE of Lawton.

The auditions of Gaylord and Markham were not aired during “American Idol” episodes, according to a publicist for the show.

Kane, 18, received a ticket to Hollywood after performing an original song (“Osage County”) he wrote when he was 16. Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan gave him a standing ovation.

“The moment you started playing the piano, your choices on the piano gave me chills and the storytelling of your song, I believed every single word,” Perry said. “It was just so real, and I really related to it. I’m not even from your little town, but I want to go and visit now. Osage County, I’m coming now. I’m buying a shirt.”

See Kane’s audition here.

Fire (it’s a stage name) capitalized on a second chance to impress judges. She shared her story about growing up in Lawton and becoming a single mother as a teen. Now a dancer, she has a 4-year-old daughter who accompanied her to an initial audition.

Fire did not qualify for Hollywood with her first audition, but Perry urged her to return for a subsequent audition in another city and, on the second try, coaches voted unanimously to send her forward.