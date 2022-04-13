Series connected to bestselling author will be filmed in Tulsa

Sony’s AFFIRM Originals, in association with Red Clay Studios, announced a deal Wednesday with New York Times bestselling author Karen Kingsbury. As a result, the production of the series “A Thousand Tomorrows” is casting and will film in Tulsa beginning early next month.

“We are really excited to add this project to our slate,” said Rich Peluso, executive vice president and head of AFFIRM Films, which oversees AFFIRM Originals. “We have nothing but confidence in Red Clay Studios and in Karen’s storytelling.”

“A Thousand Tomorrows” tells the story of bull rider Cody Gunner, the subject of a Kingsbury book series. Said Peluso in a news release: “It is an unforgettable, breathtaking love story of sacrifice, faith and devotion that will inspire the hearts of all who see it.”

“Cody Gunner is an exciting character to adapt for television,” Cassidy Lunnen, Red Clay Studios CEO and the series’ executive producer, said. “Located in the middle of the heartland, I cannot think of a better location than Tulsa to capture this all-American story centered on faith and love.”

Red Clay Studios signed Emmy-winning director Kohl Glass to shepherd the project and enlisted casting director Ricki Masler. Kingsbury, who is executive producer on the series along with Rick Christian, will be adapting her books to series alongside her screenwriting partner and New York Times bestselling author, Tyler Russell.

“I am thrilled to be working with Sony Picture’s AFFIRM team, producers of the strongest, most beautiful and moving inspirational content in the market,” Kingsbury said.

“The world is desperate for hope, and ‘A Thousand Tomorrows’ will bring hope and light to all people, everywhere. Since I am writing the series with Tyler, I am confident that my readers will be lifelong fans of the content. This is a partnership I hope will continue for many, many years.”

“A Thousand Tomorrows” is preliminarily set to premiere exclusively on the Pure Flix streaming service during the Christmas season.

Rick Christian, founder/CEO emeritus of Alive Literary Agency and Kingsbury’s longtime agent, negotiated the deal.

