Seminole actor Dalton Cramer helps comedy series 'Reservation Dogs' explore serious subject matter

The stories being told in the shot-in-Okmulgee series “Reservation Dogs” sprang forward from tragedy.

The death of a young man motivated the kids from his circle of friends to want to escape small-town rez life. Idea: Somehow, some way, let’s come up with enough cash to go to California.

The show’s creative team could have used the gone-too-soon death “only” as a kick-starter for the series and moved on to the adventures of the Rez Dogs kids. Instead, in season two, the surviving friends are continuing to deal with the absence of their friend.

The newest episode, which became available for streaming Wednesday via FX on Hulu, focuses on one of the youths, Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), when he begins a job as a roofer. The father of Bear’s deceased friend is part of the roofing crew. Their one-on-one rooftop chat is a reminder that “Reservation Dogs” is a comedy that doesn’t shy away from serious subject matter.

As a result, instead of being out of sight and out of mind, the deceased friend, Daniel, seems to be increasingly important in the Rez Dogs tapestry.

Daniel, who shows up in flashback sequences, is played by Oklahoma actor Dalton Cramer, a Seminole from Seminole. He turned 22 before attending a season two red carpet premiere event July 29 at River Spirit Casino.

In a subsequent phone interview arranged through FX, Cramer spoke about his story and how the critically acclaimed and pioneering series, which boasts an all-Indigenous cast and creative team, is tackling important topics. No stranger to some of those topics, he said he has dealt with mental issues and depression.

Cramer said “Reservation Dogs” brings so much “real stuff” to viewers. Of course the comedy is real, “but we are sad and broken and lost at times. It’s good to finally be able to show that.”

Cramer is making his acting debut in the series. Asked how he wound up on the show, he went deeper and talked about what made him want to become an actor. He said he watched things that didn’t have much depth when he was a kid. Those things didn’t whet his appetite. This did:

“When I was 14, I watched ‘Good Will Hunting’ with Robin Williams and it just made me cry like a baby,” he said. “I was like, ‘wow, movies are amazing.’ They can make you feel these feelings. After that, it was like ‘I wish I could do something like that.’”

A lover of comic book-inspired material, Cramer watched Charlie Cox in Marvel’s “Daredevil” series and began doing scenes from the show in his room.

“That’s what really got me into it, but I never thought I could still do it,” Cramer said. “I just thought it was really cool.”

Cramer’s mother learned about auditions for “Reservation Dogs” on Facebook. The series was co-created by Sterlin Harjo (from nearby Holdenville) and Taika Waititi. Being a “movie guy,” Cramer was familiar with both names. He didn’t have anything going on at the time (he said he was working for his stepfather), so he decided to audition.

“I got the script and I read it all over and I just loved it,” he said. “I was hoping that it would be filmed in Oklahoma. There was a chance I might go to New Mexico, but I think Sterlin fought for (Oklahoma) and I’m glad he did because all my friends (from the show), they all got to see the reason why I love Oklahoma as much as I do.”

Cramer had never auditioned for anything before. His pre-audition butterflies had to be significant.

“It really hits you when you are walking down that hallway,” he said. “I think I was the last person there. All the chairs are unsettled. There are cups and bottles ... by the chairs and my name was on the bottom of the list. When I was signing my name, you just have to take that leap of faith and sign your name. I reached for the door handle and opened the door and there was Sterlin and (casting director) Angelique (Midthunder) and it’s all history.”

Cramer said they were amazed it was his first time to audition for anything (he told them he had acted only in drama class at Seminole High School), but they made him feel comfortable immediately: “They were amazing in the audition room. I can’t thank them enough.”

Cramer said he went for the role of Bear. There wasn’t any dialogue for Daniel in the script, although Daniel’s name was mentioned.

“It wasn’t like they had me read for Daniel,” he said. “They just thought I was good for him. After the last audition, they sent me an email and asked if I wanted to play Daniel and I said ‘of course.’”

The cause of Daniel’s death wasn’t revealed until the next-to-last episode of season one. Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs) discovered Daniel’s body after he had hanged himself.

After the episode aired, Jacobs authored a Time magazine story about how “Reservation Dogs” is opening up a crucial conversation about suicide in Indigenous communities. The story, citing Centers for Disease Control data, said Native American people have the highest rates of suicide of any racial/ethnic group in the U.S. and Canada.

“Suicide is something that’s plagued my own rez and crept far too close to my family,” Jacobs wrote. “Countless cousins and community members have been lost to it, leaving our families in shambles. Growing up, I nearly lost someone I love profoundly. Words fail to describe the despair and anguish of having a suicidal loved one. I thank creator every day that I still have those closest to me around. But not all of our kin have been so fortunate. Daniel as a character was inspired by a real person, and in filming this episode, he was treated as such.”

David Treuer, who crafted an in-depth story about “Reservation Dogs” for the September issue of The Atlantic, said so many Native people have a “Daniel” in their lives, meaning someone who lived hard and died too young.

“I had a couple of Daniels in my life,” Cramer said. “It means a lot being this character.”

Daniel’s friends and loved ones struggle to deal with him being gone. Maybe “Reservation Dogs” will show viewers that, even if you are struggling with personal issues, you are a valued member of someone’s “world.”

“You have got to give it some time and figure stuff out,” Cramer said. “That’s what I hope this show shows kids who are dealing with that stuff, thoughts of suicide or depression or feeling alone and feeling not heard.”

Cramer, after volunteering that he has battled depression, responded to a follow-up question by saying “It was a tough time for me, and I felt like it was me against the world.”

He said it took time for him to realize he had “all these people around me,” and he mentioned several family members as part of his support group.

“I was blind,” he said. “I got out of that fog.”

Now? Ten times better.

“I feel awesome,” Cramer said, adding that he has a beautiful family.

A two-time dad, Cramer has a son named after the Miles Morales incarnation of Spider-Man, and he has a soon-to-turn-1 daughter, Aria, who coincidentally shares a name with a character from the Marvel universe. (He just finished reading the entire comic book run of Invincible, which is not a Marvel property.)

Cramer indicated it’s mind-blowing to think about how he beat the odds and landed a role on a series like “Reservation Dogs” on his first audition. He said the best part about being on the show is meeting all the people who are part of it. Being on the show cemented his desire to continue being a professional actor.

“Growing up and living in a small town in Oklahoma, you never think that you are going to be on TV or on the big screen or working with people that are Oscar-winning,” he said. “You never think that until it happens. That little kid in you is still in awe and honestly can’t believe it.”

