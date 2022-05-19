Second season of 'Reservation Dogs' arriving in August

Season two of the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs” will premiere Aug. 3 on FX on Hulu.
“Reservation Dogs,” co-created by Tulsa filmmaker Sterlin Harjo, is a critically acclaimed and groundbreaking series that features an all-Indigenous cast and creative squad.
Season one’s eight episodes followed four Indigenous youths as they plotted to escape the modern-day reservation and travel to California following the death of a friend. Season one was shot primarily in Okmulgee.
Sterlin Harjo talks about ‘Reservation Dogs’
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
