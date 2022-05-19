 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Second season of 'Reservation Dogs' arriving in August

  • Updated
  • 0
Rez Dogs

Paulina Alexis is Willie Jack in "Reservation Dogs." Ryan Redcorn/FX

Season two of the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs” will premiere Aug. 3 on FX on Hulu.

“Reservation Dogs,” co-created by Tulsa filmmaker Sterlin Harjo, is a critically acclaimed and groundbreaking series that features an all-Indigenous cast and creative squad.

Season one’s eight episodes followed four Indigenous youths as they plotted to escape the modern-day reservation and travel to California following the death of a friend. Season one was shot primarily in Okmulgee.

Sterlin Harjo talks about ‘Reservation Dogs’

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ciara reveals how move to Denver with Russell Wilson has affected her

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert