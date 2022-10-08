 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Season two wrap-up: What's next for 'Reservation Dogs' after reaching the beach?

  • Updated
  • 0

Bear, Willie Jack, Elora Danan and Cheese finally made it to California.

It was established in the debut episode of “Reservation Dogs” last year that the show’s quartet of friends had California dreams.

Grieving over the suicide of a friend, they wanted to come up with enough cash to leave small-town rez life behind and head west.

Season one of the shot-in-Okmulgee series ended with Elora Danan and Jackie, a “frenemy” from a rival gang, journeying toward California. They didn’t get far, returning home to fictional Okern in the second episode of season two.

Season two’s final episode, which became available for streaming Sept. 28, concluded with the show’s four core characters making it to California.

They vowed to make the trip — do it for Daniel — after reading a letter their late friend had written to himself.

Spoiler alert: The youths reach the beach for an emotional farewell to Daniel but find themselves stranded without money or transportation.

That’s not the end of the road.

FX announced Sept. 22 that the AFI Award- and Peabody Award-winning series from co-creators and executive producers Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi has been renewed for a third season. The news release announcing the continuation of the series called “Reservation Dogs” a breakthrough in Indigenous representation on television. Every writer, director and series regular is Indigenous.

Harjo and Lane Factor, who plays Cheese, took part in separate interviews with the Tulsa World to talk about season two and the series so far. Season one landed “Reservation Dogs” on the year-end “best” lists of more than 80 critics.

“I kind of go into this not knowing what to expect and you just try to do your best to do the show and also make it better than the first season, and I’m pretty satisfied with the reaction,” Harjo said.

“People really love it. I wouldn’t say it’s overwhelming, but across the board there has been a lot of love for season two. All we did was do what we do and really work hard at making this show and making it real and making it funny and making it weird. We really just did exactly what we did for season one. We just expanded the world more. It’s validating and it’s exciting and it’s very welcomed. It’s very cool to see everybody love the season.”

Said Factor: “I love the stories that everyone went on and how it ended. I just loved season two and can’t wait for season three.”

Season one was eight episodes. Season two got a bump to 10 episodes, which gave the Rez Dogs team more opportunities to flesh out characters from the Rez Dogs universe.

Harjo, asked if any of the four primary characters are autobiographical, said, “All of them are. Even the fifth. Even Daniel. I think all of them are partly me.”

In both seasons, each of the four primary cast members has been rewarded with episodes that “major” in their characters. That’s intentional, said Harjo, who said he likes “breaking off” and giving each character a moment to shine.

Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) got a job (and life lessons) as a roofer. Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs) said a final goodbye to a grandmother. Cheese got sent to a home for lads who run afoul of the law. The next-to-last episode of the season featured Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) visiting Daniel’s incarcerated mom.

Factor said that episode initially wasn’t about Willie Jack.

“I think it was part way through the season that they rewrote the entirety of the episode and it became a Willie Jack episode,” he said. “I’m not too sure what it was originally, but I’m really glad with how it turned out. It’s one of my favorite episodes of the season.”

Two episodes focused on characters other than the youths. The “aunties” strutted their stuff in one episode, while tribal officer Big (Zahn McClarnon) and salvage yard owner Kenny Boy (Kirk Fox) teamed up in another.

“I think, in general, the show to me is about four young people,” Harjo said. “But really, it’s about a community, and that’s what I really wanted to do is tell a story about this whole community and all of the characters and people that make up that community. That’s really the goal for me.”

The show feels authentic for those raised in similar communities. Factor, an Oklahoman, has heard other Oklahomans — especially Native people — talk about how they relate to the show.

“I hear a lot of people say they can see themselves in the characters and that it captures living on a reservation perfectly or just people saying they could not stop laughing while watching the show and they couldn’t stop crying watching it.”

Laughing and crying? You can call “Reservation Dogs” a comedy, but there were moments in season two that got viewers in the feels, including Bear’s rooftop experience with Daniel’s dad, Elora Danan’s farewell to her grandmother and Willie Jack’s spiritual encounter with ancestors.

“I think that’s one of the best parts of the show is it knows when to take itself seriously and when to cut loose and let people laugh,” Factor said.

Harjo called it a hard show to define.

“I don’t feel like it’s a magic trick that I’m doing,” he said. “I’m just literally telling the story of life and the story of these characters and life is sad and life is funny. It’s awesome that people respond to it that well, but I get asked a lot about the show’s unique tone and, for me, it’s just kind of the way that I heard stories growing up. It’s the way my family told stories and the way that I tell stories. I wouldn’t want to just make a comedy or just make a drama. I like making something that has been both.”

Factor got his chance to deliver a serious moment when, after completing the mission for Daniel, he was asked to say a few words on the beach.

“It was pretty emotional to do,” he said. “It was a little hard, but I had Paulina and D’Pharaoh and Devery and Sterlin there with me and we all just kind of talked for a little bit about the scene and stuff we had gone through. I think that really helped us know that we are not just there. We are there for all the people we have lost, and it was a chance to say a prayer and a chance to bring us all closer than we were before.”

Harjo, asked about what he told the actors before the scene, said he had them think about Daniel and, in general, people we have lost. Harjo said Factor did the scene a few times and the result was good. But, as they were moving along to film something else, Harjo looked over “and I could see that it was really hitting Lane at the moment. I guess the build-up of doing that scene over and over, the few times we did it, was really affecting him and I could feel that he was really connecting to what he was saying, so I said ‘Let’s do one more take’ and that’s the take that we used.”

Factor said he lost a grandmother not too long ago. That made filming the episode about Elora Danan’s grandmother more difficult for him. He said he drew on the experience of losing his grandmother in the closing episode and in another episode.

Journeying to California provided the Rez Dogs youths with some healing regarding Daniel, but the lost friend “will always be there” as the characters go forward, according to Harjo.

Next?

“I’m kind of excited to see where the characters go and where they are going to end up,” Factor said.

“I think there’s a lot they all want to do now that they are in California, but it’s one of those things where I’ll kind of have to stay tuned to see it unfold and see how these characters are going to get back home or if they want to stay in California. I think they are kind of split on what they want to do.”

Oklahomans shouldn’t worry that the Rez Dogs’ adventures will take place in California from this point forward.

“We’ve got to figure out what we are going to do about L.A.,” Harjo said “But they are from Okern, so we’ll be back.”

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Sterlin Harjo guest lecturer at TU

The University of Tulsa Presidential Lecture Series will welcome guest lecturer Sterlin Harjo, co-creator of “Reservation Dogs,” to the Reynolds Center at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The series is free and open to the public. A Q&A session will follow the lecture.

Harjo (Seminole/Muscogee) is an award-winning filmmaker whose series “Poster Girls” is in development with FX. Paramount+ recently acquired his series “Yellowbird” and LeBron James’ company, SpringHill, is producing “Rezball,” a series Harjo co-wrote.

Asked about initial expectations for “Reservation Dogs” versus what the show has become and how it has been received, Harjo said this: “All of my films, I had hoped that people saw them. All of my work up until ‘Reservation Dogs,’ I had hoped people would see them and they were usually showing at film festivals. I had two documentary shows that played locally only or online. So you never know what’s going to happen, but I think that’s good. I think I went (‘Reservation Dogs’) with no expectations and I just tried to make the best show I could. Obviously, it’s validating and it’s super cool that so many people like the show. We hit the right note, you know? We hit the right note at the right time with the right people.”

Harjo has created and directed five feature films. His first, “Four Sheets to the Wind,” premiered at Sundance Film Festival in 2007 and was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize. His feature documentary, “This May Be the Last Time,” premiered at Sundance in 2014. Each of his films are set in Oklahoma and address contemporary Indigenous experiences.

Season two guest stars

Incubus vocalist Brandon Boyd popped up as a guest star in the season two finale of “Reservation Dogs.”

Other season two guest stars included Wes Studi (who also guest-starred in season one), Marc Maron, Megan Mullally, Lily Gladstone, “Prey” star Amber Midthunder and Josh Fadem.

U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo made a cameo in the next-to-last episode.

“We are not related,” Sterlin Harjo, co-creator of “Reservation Dogs,” said. “But sometimes we let people think we are.”

Sterlin Harjo said his father is in that episode as a prison guard, and Tavf Sampson, granddaughter of Oklahoma actor Will Sampson (“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”), plays the female spirit in the episode.

Is there a dream guest star Starlin Harjo would like to have on the show?

“I don’t know. I really like Bill Murray. I don’t have a dream guest. ... I pick people as I go. For me, it’s usually Canadians. I would love to get J.B. Smoove on the show.”

Lane Factor: Cheese

The shot-in-Oklahoma FX series “Reservation Dogs” and its creators and actors have been showered with praise during the show’s first two seasons. Oklahoma actor Lane Factor was asked if there has been one compliment that is more meaningful to him than all the rest. He paused before answering because he wanted to choose the right response.

“I think it might have been from Sterlin himself,” Factor said, referring to co-creator Sterlin Harjo.

“He thinks I am able to portray Cheese perfectly, and the way he thought the character would be when he was writing the show and before he started casting. He said I captured the character of Cheese to a ‘T,’ and he couldn’t see anyone else playing it. That just really meant a lot to me.”

Scripts have called for Cheese to mention multiple movies that were released before he was born. Has Factor been motivated to watch any of the films?

“Probably it would be ‘Big Trouble in Little China,’” he said.

After filming the episode in which the 1986 film was mentioned, Factor said he was asked by the show’s writers if he had seen the movie.

“They gave me a DVD and made me watch it,” he said. “I’m not going to lie. It’s pretty good.”

'Reservation Dogs' season two

Episodes are available on FX on Hulu

Episode 1: The Curse

Willie Jack believes a curse is responsible for the things happening in her community. She begins a mission to reverse the curse with help from Uncle Brownie (Gary Farmer) and Bucky (Wes Studi). Meanwhile, Elora Danan begins her journey to California with Jackie and it immediately turns into a bad road trip. Tulsa actor Josh Fadem is among guest stars. Written by Sterlin Harjo, Dallas Goldtooth and Ryan RedCorn. Directed by Sterlin Harjo.

Episode 2: Run

Elora and Jackie’s journey takes a turn for the worse. A character played by Oklahoma actor Megan Mullally offers them food and a place to stay. But how long will they stay? Written by Sterlin Harjo, Dallas Goldtooth and Ryan RedCorn. Directed by Sterlin Harjo.

Episode 3: Roofing

Bear gets a job and winds up on a rooftop for a meaningful conversation and experience with the father of his deceased friend, Daniel. Has anyone seen that board stretcher? Written by Sterlin Harjo and Chad Charlie. Directed by Erica Tremblay.

Episode 4: Mabel

The community comes together to send Elora Danan’s grandmother, Mabel, on her final journey. Have a box of tissues on standby at the end, but viewers also may find the closing scene to be uplifting. Written by Sterlin Harjo and Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs. Directed by Danis Goulet.

Episode 5: Wide Net

The episode shines a spotlight on characters other than the four primary Rez Dogs when the aunties cut loose at their annual IHS conference. Written and directed by Tazbah Rose Chavez.

Episode 6: Decolonativization

Two influencers (one played by “Prey” star Amber Midthunder) attempt to bring the younger generation together at a youth summit. Will Willie Jack jeopardize her Sonic gift card? Written by Erica Tremblay. Directed by Tazbah Rose Chavez.

Episode 7: Stay Gold Cheesy Boy

Cheese does time in a home for boys who have gotten into trouble. Will the Rez Dogs spring him loose? Marc Maron guest stars as the person in charge of the boys’ home. The “Stay Gold” in the title is a reference to “The Outsiders.” Harjo loves “The Outsiders.” Written by Bobby Wilson. Directed by Blackhorse Lowe.

Episode 8: This is Where the Plot Thickens

The trippiest episode in “Reservation Dogs” history is spurred along when tribal officer Big takes a swig of a spiked drink. Big (Zahn McClarnon) and Kenny Boy (Kirk Fox) from the salvage yard are the episode's primary characters. Written by Blackhorse Lowe and Sterlin Harjo. Directed by Blackhorse Lowe.

Episode 9: Offerings

Daniel wrote a letter to himself before taking his own life. What should happen to that letter? Willie Jack offers it to Daniel’s mother, who is incarcerated, and winds up connecting with ancestors. Daniel's mother, Hokti, is played by Lily Gladstone, who will be in the upcoming Martin Scorsese film “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Written by Migizi Pensoneau. Directed by Sterlin Harjo.

Episode 10: I Still Believe

Daniel’s friends complete his unfinished business by traveling to California. Two music artists — Incubus vocalist Brandon Boyd and saxophonist Tim Capello — show up in the season finale. “I Still Believe” is a song by The Call, an Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame group, that was covered by Capello in “The Lost Boys.” Written by Tommy Pico. Directed by Sterlin Harjo.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Kevin Smith's unreleased Prince documentary is set to 'finally see the light'

