Season two wrap-up: What's next for 'Reservation Dogs' after reaching the beach?

Bear, Willie Jack, Elora Danan and Cheese finally made it to California.

It was established in the debut episode of “Reservation Dogs” last year that the show’s quartet of friends had California dreams.

Grieving over the suicide of a friend, they wanted to come up with enough cash to leave small-town rez life behind and head west.

Season one of the shot-in-Okmulgee series ended with Elora Danan and Jackie, a “frenemy” from a rival gang, journeying toward California. They didn’t get far, returning home to fictional Okern in the second episode of season two.

Season two’s final episode, which became available for streaming Sept. 28, concluded with the show’s four core characters making it to California.

They vowed to make the trip — do it for Daniel — after reading a letter their late friend had written to himself.

Spoiler alert: The youths reach the beach for an emotional farewell to Daniel but find themselves stranded without money or transportation.

That’s not the end of the road.

FX announced Sept. 22 that the AFI Award- and Peabody Award-winning series from co-creators and executive producers Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi has been renewed for a third season. The news release announcing the continuation of the series called “Reservation Dogs” a breakthrough in Indigenous representation on television. Every writer, director and series regular is Indigenous.

Harjo and Lane Factor, who plays Cheese, took part in separate interviews with the Tulsa World to talk about season two and the series so far. Season one landed “Reservation Dogs” on the year-end “best” lists of more than 80 critics.

“I kind of go into this not knowing what to expect and you just try to do your best to do the show and also make it better than the first season, and I’m pretty satisfied with the reaction,” Harjo said.

“People really love it. I wouldn’t say it’s overwhelming, but across the board there has been a lot of love for season two. All we did was do what we do and really work hard at making this show and making it real and making it funny and making it weird. We really just did exactly what we did for season one. We just expanded the world more. It’s validating and it’s exciting and it’s very welcomed. It’s very cool to see everybody love the season.”

Said Factor: “I love the stories that everyone went on and how it ended. I just loved season two and can’t wait for season three.”

Season one was eight episodes. Season two got a bump to 10 episodes, which gave the Rez Dogs team more opportunities to flesh out characters from the Rez Dogs universe.

Harjo, asked if any of the four primary characters are autobiographical, said, “All of them are. Even the fifth. Even Daniel. I think all of them are partly me.”

In both seasons, each of the four primary cast members has been rewarded with episodes that “major” in their characters. That’s intentional, said Harjo, who said he likes “breaking off” and giving each character a moment to shine.

Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) got a job (and life lessons) as a roofer. Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs) said a final goodbye to a grandmother. Cheese got sent to a home for lads who run afoul of the law. The next-to-last episode of the season featured Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) visiting Daniel’s incarcerated mom.

Factor said that episode initially wasn’t about Willie Jack.

“I think it was part way through the season that they rewrote the entirety of the episode and it became a Willie Jack episode,” he said. “I’m not too sure what it was originally, but I’m really glad with how it turned out. It’s one of my favorite episodes of the season.”

Two episodes focused on characters other than the youths. The “aunties” strutted their stuff in one episode, while tribal officer Big (Zahn McClarnon) and salvage yard owner Kenny Boy (Kirk Fox) teamed up in another.

“I think, in general, the show to me is about four young people,” Harjo said. “But really, it’s about a community, and that’s what I really wanted to do is tell a story about this whole community and all of the characters and people that make up that community. That’s really the goal for me.”

The show feels authentic for those raised in similar communities. Factor, an Oklahoman, has heard other Oklahomans — especially Native people — talk about how they relate to the show.

“I hear a lot of people say they can see themselves in the characters and that it captures living on a reservation perfectly or just people saying they could not stop laughing while watching the show and they couldn’t stop crying watching it.”

Laughing and crying? You can call “Reservation Dogs” a comedy, but there were moments in season two that got viewers in the feels, including Bear’s rooftop experience with Daniel’s dad, Elora Danan’s farewell to her grandmother and Willie Jack’s spiritual encounter with ancestors.

“I think that’s one of the best parts of the show is it knows when to take itself seriously and when to cut loose and let people laugh,” Factor said.

Harjo called it a hard show to define.

“I don’t feel like it’s a magic trick that I’m doing,” he said. “I’m just literally telling the story of life and the story of these characters and life is sad and life is funny. It’s awesome that people respond to it that well, but I get asked a lot about the show’s unique tone and, for me, it’s just kind of the way that I heard stories growing up. It’s the way my family told stories and the way that I tell stories. I wouldn’t want to just make a comedy or just make a drama. I like making something that has been both.”

Factor got his chance to deliver a serious moment when, after completing the mission for Daniel, he was asked to say a few words on the beach.

“It was pretty emotional to do,” he said. “It was a little hard, but I had Paulina and D’Pharaoh and Devery and Sterlin there with me and we all just kind of talked for a little bit about the scene and stuff we had gone through. I think that really helped us know that we are not just there. We are there for all the people we have lost, and it was a chance to say a prayer and a chance to bring us all closer than we were before.”

Harjo, asked about what he told the actors before the scene, said he had them think about Daniel and, in general, people we have lost. Harjo said Factor did the scene a few times and the result was good. But, as they were moving along to film something else, Harjo looked over “and I could see that it was really hitting Lane at the moment. I guess the build-up of doing that scene over and over, the few times we did it, was really affecting him and I could feel that he was really connecting to what he was saying, so I said ‘Let’s do one more take’ and that’s the take that we used.”

Factor said he lost a grandmother not too long ago. That made filming the episode about Elora Danan’s grandmother more difficult for him. He said he drew on the experience of losing his grandmother in the closing episode and in another episode.

Journeying to California provided the Rez Dogs youths with some healing regarding Daniel, but the lost friend “will always be there” as the characters go forward, according to Harjo.

Next?

“I’m kind of excited to see where the characters go and where they are going to end up,” Factor said.

“I think there’s a lot they all want to do now that they are in California, but it’s one of those things where I’ll kind of have to stay tuned to see it unfold and see how these characters are going to get back home or if they want to stay in California. I think they are kind of split on what they want to do.”

Oklahomans shouldn’t worry that the Rez Dogs’ adventures will take place in California from this point forward.

“We’ve got to figure out what we are going to do about L.A.,” Harjo said “But they are from Okern, so we’ll be back.”

