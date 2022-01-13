Season seven arrives for 'Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People'

The newest season of “Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People” debuts this month and will continue to showcase the endangered language, rich traditions and compelling modern advancements of the Cherokee people told through a documentary lens.

The groundbreaking docuseries, now in its seventh season, features the citizens, culture, history and language of the Cherokee Nation and has been recognized with 13 regional Heartland Emmy Awards. Season seven debuts 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27 on osiyo.tv and will be followed by a broadcast premiere Sunday, Jan. 30.

“Every Cherokee, whether living within or outside of Cherokee Nation’s reservation, is vital to our government and our progress as a people,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a news release.

“With such a large population of citizens spread across the globe, it is important we continue finding additional ways to preserve our culture and language, and to keep all Cherokees as connected and informed as possible. With a worldwide audience, the onscreen talent, crew and behind-the-scenes staff of OsiyoTV serve an integral role in helping reach tribal citizens everywhere.”