Season seven arrives for 'Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People'

The newest season of “Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People” debuts this month and will continue to showcase the endangered language, rich traditions and compelling modern advancements of the Cherokee people told through a documentary lens.
The groundbreaking docuseries, now in its seventh season, features the citizens, culture, history and language of the Cherokee Nation and has been recognized with 13 regional Heartland Emmy Awards. Season seven debuts 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27 on osiyo.tv and will be followed by a broadcast premiere Sunday, Jan. 30.
“Every Cherokee, whether living within or outside of Cherokee Nation’s reservation, is vital to our government and our progress as a people,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a news release.
“With such a large population of citizens spread across the globe, it is important we continue finding additional ways to preserve our culture and language, and to keep all Cherokees as connected and informed as possible. With a worldwide audience, the onscreen talent, crew and behind-the-scenes staff of OsiyoTV serve an integral role in helping reach tribal citizens everywhere.”
The new season will showcase the tribe’s state-of-the-art soundstage technology, including real-time graphics, as well as a combination of video game engine, motion and facial capture technology. Plus, audiences will learn the Cherokee language through a newly introduced digital character named Sinasd, which translated to English means “smart woman.”
“It is an incredible honor for our team to continue helping preserve and promote Cherokee Nation’s language and culture, while sharing the legacy of the remarkable resiliency and triumphs of its citizens,” Jennifer Loren, director of Cherokee Nation Film Office and Original Content, said.
“This season, we are especially looking forward to introducing viewers to the extraordinary capabilities of our tribe’s soundstage. We’ve implemented the same industry-leading technology as major productions such as ‘The Mandalorian’ and popular video games to help bring Cherokee stories and characters to life.”
As part of the season premiere, OsiyoTV will highlight Sequoyah and the work of Cherokees to keep the written language he created alive. The premiere will delve into a special book recognizing first-language speakers, Cherokee comedian Zebadiah Nofire and storyteller/former Miss Cherokee Whitney Roach.
OsiyoTV is available statewide on PBS in Oklahoma and Arkansas, regionally within Tulsa on RSU-TV, in Joplin on NBC and ABC, plus FNX, an all-Native programming network in 20 national markets. The show is formatted for multiple platforms, including osiyo.tv, YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook, Twitter and more. It is funded and produced by Cherokee Nation Businesses.
For more information or to watch “Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People,” visit osiyo.tv.