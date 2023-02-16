In an exclusive story, the Oklahoman reported the Paramount+ series “Tulsa King” will be continuing, but production is not expected to take place in Oklahoma.

Season one of the series, which stars Sylvester Stallone as ex-New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi, was shot primarily in Oklahoma City, and a few scenes were shot in Tulsa.

The Taylor Sheridan-backed series was renewed for a second season after three episodes, but there were rumblings that some people affiliated with the series did not like the Oklahoma heat and perhaps production would be moved elsewhere.

On Wednesday, Rachel Cannon, founder and Co-CEO of Prairie Surf Media, said to the Oklahoman: “We loved hosting this incredible series for its first season and wish them the best wherever they land. As we continue to grow this industry into something that competes with states like Georgia and California, we can’t be disappointed if productions need to go somewhere else to fulfill their financial needs. This was a win for Oklahoma. Full stop.”

The Oklahoman said Prairie Surf Media operates downtown Oklahoma City’s Prairie Surf Studios, which served as the headquarters and primary filming location for the series’ first season.

In a phone interview prior to the “Tulsa King” premiere, season one showrunner Terence Winter was asked if sound stage availability was the reason the series was filmed in Oklahoma City rather than Tulsa.

“That was a big factor,” he said. “A lot of our work took place on the stage. For example, Dwight’s hotel room was built on a sound stage and various other sets that we needed. It made a big difference in terms of our schedule, so as much as we would have liked to have shot the entire thing in Tulsa, Oklahoma City just ended up making more sense at the end of the day. I’m sure people in Tulsa are going to be looking at locations and saying, ‘Wait a minute! That’s not Tulsa.’ Apologies in advance.”

In the same interview, Winters said filming in Oklahoma was challenging and wonderful at the same time.

“I had no idea how hot it would be,” he said. “I don’t think anybody did. When we first got there, it was freezing and then, within days, it was 106 degrees and then stayed that way for like five months. You guys are probably used to that, but we were like, ‘What the hell just happened?’”

Deadline reported earlier this month that “Tulsa King” is getting a new showrunner. Deadline said Winter is stepping away due to creative differences but will remain an executive producer.

