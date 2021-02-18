Russell Westbrook's Tulsa Race Massacre documentary to air on The History Channel

A Russell Westbrook-backed documentary about the 1921 race massacre in Tulsa will air on the History Channel, it was announced Thursday.

“The Tulsa Race Massacre was not something I was taught about in school or in any of my history books” the former Oklahoma City Thunder player said in a news release. “It was only after spending 11 years in Oklahoma that I learned of this deeply troubling and heartbreaking event. This is one of many overlooked stories of African Americans in this country that deserves to be told. These are the stories we must honor and amplify so we can learn from the past and create a better future.”

The two-hour documentary (working title: “Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre”) is from Peabody and Emmy-Award winner Stanley Nelson, Peabody and duPont Award winner Marco Williams, Westbrook, Donnell Beverly (President of Russell Westbrook Enterprises), Blackfin (an eOne company) and Firelight Films.

Directed by Nelson (“Freedom Riders”) and Marco Williams (“Two Towns of Jasper”) and executive produced by Westbrook, the project is scheduled to air this spring in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921.