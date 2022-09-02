 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RSU TV general manager Royal Aills takes position in Mississippi

  • Updated
  • 0
Royal Aills

Royal Aills is leaving his position as general manager of RSU TV. 

 Courtesy

Royal Aills, general manager of Rogers State University Public Television, has been named executive director of Mississippi Public Broadcasting.

Aills came to RSU Public TV in February 2013 after years in the Tulsa broadcasting industry. He previously worked for Cox Business, KWHB, OETA and KJRH.

In his 10 years at RSU Public TV, Aills has increased public awareness of the station with new and innovative programming for wide audiences such as “I Want Answers,” a high school quiz program that provides student scholarships; “Living on Grand Lake,” a program about the Grand Lake area and its amenities; and “Perspectives,” a public affairs program hosted by television news veteran Sam Jones.

The station also has hosted political candidate debates and “Film Noir Theatre,” a popular series that shows classic movies.

RSU men’s and women’s home basketball games and Tulsa Drillers weekend home games were broadcast on RSU-TV.

A news release said station viewership increased and record funds came into the station through an annual “Festival” pledge drive over the past 10 years.

“I want to thank (RSU president) Larry Rice for giving me this wonderful opportunity 10 years ago,” Aills said. “Serving him and this institution has been a pleasure. I’m also proud of all the accomplishments of the staff and I have enjoyed, but the one I am really proud of is the Distance Learning Channel in the wake of the pandemic."

The DCL channel, 35.2, provides access for high school juniors and seniors seeking concurrent college credit telecourses at RSU. These teacher-led accredited concurrent classes are available in rural Oklahoma, where many do not have access to high-speed internet.

“Through Royal’s leadership, RSU-TV has been a difference-maker in northeast Oklahoma,” Rice said. “He has been a programming innovator and has grown exponentially a base of support for the station. We will miss his leadership and creative mind, but wish him and his family the very best.”

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones.

Billy Eichner clarifies comment about LGBTQ+ films following backlash

