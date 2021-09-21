ROI trainer from Tulsa to compete on Jeopardy! Wednesday

Shadow is a male black and white tuxedo with an estimated birthdate of Dec. 19, 2013. He came into StreetCats with his best buddy Ava who has an estimated birthdate of March 13, 2015. The people who had them previously couldn’t continue to care for them. He has been laidback in StreetCats, but he is starting to come out more. His former owner says he is sweet and loving, but he only likes Ava – no other cats.
Ava is a female calico who has been laidback in StreetCats, but she does enjoy people interacting with her and she’s starting to feel more comfortable. She can be very shy at first but when she warms up she will be the most lovable cat ever per her former owner.
Shadow and Ava would like to be adopted together. They have lived with a dog and get along with older children. They were only given dry food in their previous homes.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email cats@streetcatstulsa.org. To see more StreetCats, visit streetcatstulsa.org.
Photo courtesy of StreetCats