ROI trainer from Tulsa to compete on Jeopardy! Wednesday

Paula Scheider, an ROI trainer from Tulsa, will compete on an episode of Jeopardy!, the show announced in a news release.

The episode will be shown at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on KTUL channel 8.

Jeopardy! is in its 38th season in syndication. The quiz show recently announced that neuroscientist and actress Mayim Bialik and former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings will host the show through the end of 2021.

Bialik will host the episode that features Scheider.

The Men Who Would Be Scene: Episode 26